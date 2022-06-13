...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Waseca sophomore Cody Vagts was named as 2022 All-Conference selection by the Big South Conference. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
The Big South Conference has released the All-Conference selections for boys and girls golf, softball and boys tennis.
Sophomore Cody Vagts was the only Bluejay golfer from either team to be selected and was named to the Big South Conference Boys Golf All-Conference Team.
After finishing sixth in the Big South’s Big Schools division, the Waseca softball team saw senior center fielder Jadyn Olsem named to the All-Conference team, while junior catcher Haylee Sommers was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.
The boys tennis team finished fourth in the Big South East Division standings with a 1-3 record and saw two players earn honors. Freshman No. 1 singles player Tyler Jellum was named to the All-Conference team and senior No. 1 doubles player Hunter Supalla was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.