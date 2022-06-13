The Big South Conference has released the All-Conference selections for boys and girls golf, softball and boys tennis.

Cody Vagts (Waseca boys golf)

Waseca sophomore Cody Vagts was named as 2022 All-Conference selection by the Big South Conference. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Sophomore Cody Vagts was the only Bluejay golfer from either team to be selected and was named to the Big South Conference Boys Golf All-Conference Team.

(Waseca SB) Jaydn Olsem CF

Waseca senior center fielder Jadyn Olsem was named as a 2022 All-Conference Selection by the Big South Conference. (File photo/southernminn.com)

After finishing sixth in the Big South’s Big Schools division, the Waseca softball team saw senior center fielder Jadyn Olsem named to the All-Conference team, while junior catcher Haylee Sommers was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

5.4 Tyler Jellum ALL-CONF

Waseca junior and No. 1 singles player Tyler Jellum was named as a 2022 All-Conference selection by the Big South Conference. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The boys tennis team finished fourth in the Big South East Division standings with a 1-3 record and saw two players earn honors. Freshman No. 1 singles player Tyler Jellum was named to the All-Conference team and senior No. 1 doubles player Hunter Supalla was named as an All-Conference Honorable Mention.

