2.8 Payton Garza.jpg

Payton Garza of the Bluejays looks to maintain his advantage. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night, the Waseca Bluejays traveled to Mankato East High School for a triangular featuring the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and host Cougars. In the dual with NRHEG, the Bluejays made a massive rally late as a team but ultimately fell 45-36 before dropping the dual with Mankato East 46-35.

2.8 Peyton Sommers.jpg

Peyton Sommers of Waseca begins the final push to earn the fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.8 Oliver O'Brien.jpg

Oliver O'Brien gets Harbor Cromwell of the Panthers on his shoulder before moving in for the fall. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.8 Matthew Veroeven.jpg

Mathewe Veroeven turns over Aden Berg of NRHEG to earn the fall in the final seconds of the match. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

