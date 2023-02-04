Friday night, the Waseca Bluejays traveled to Mankato East High School for a triangular featuring the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers and host Cougars. In the dual with NRHEG, the Bluejays made a massive rally late as a team but ultimately fell 45-36 before dropping the dual with Mankato East 46-35.
NRHEG took an early 12-0 lead in the dual with the Bluejays before Peyton Sommers of Waseca earned a fall less than a minute into his matchup against Mason Reeder. The Panthers would earn fall victories or forfeit victories in the next five matches to take a 42-6 lead but Waseca was not mathematically eliminated as falls down the stretch could still tie things.
Oliver O'Brien started the rally with a fall victory with just one second remaining in the second round while the next two classes were forfeits for the Panthers before Payton Garza continued to cut into the deficit with a fall win. With just two matches remaining, Matthew Veroeven battled Aden Berg of the Panthers deep into round three before earning a fall victory with just 3.7 seconds remaining.
With a fall in the heavyweight match needed to tie things up for the Bluejays, the match went the distance, but the first decision of the night went the way of NRHEG as Makota Misgen earned a 4-1 decision to solidify the win for the Panthers.
The dual with Mankato East would follow a similar pattern with the Bluejays earning the majority of their points in the second-half of the rotation, but they couldn't make up the early deficit, ultimately falling 46-35.
Waseca returns to action Saturday, Feb. 4 with an appearance at the Cannon Falls Invitational.
NRHEG - 45, Waseca - 36
106: Dakota Schlaak (NRHE) over (WASE) (For.) 113: Jacob Karl (NRHE) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 3:38) 120: Peyton Sommers (WASE) over Mason Reeder (NRHE) (Fall 0:53) 126: Parker Bunn (NRHE) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Fall 1:26) 132: Deven Parpart (NRHE) over Kellen Klinger (WASE) (Fall 1:25) 138: Aidan Schlaak (NRHE) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (Fall 5:04) 145: Ryan Schlaak (NRHE) over Jacob Root (WASE) (Fall 5:01) 152: Reese Routh (NRHE) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Oliver O`Brien (WASE) over Harbor Cromwell (NRHE) (Fall 3:59) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over (NRHE) (For.) 182: Carter Ellis (WASE) over (NRHE) (For.) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over Cole Hutchens (NRHE) (Fall 1:54) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Aden Berg (NRHE) (Fall 5:56) 285: Makota Misgen (NRHE) over Jenaro Delgado (WASE) (Dec 4-1)
Mankato East - 46, Waseca - 35
106: Garrison Dierks (MAEA) over (WASE) (For.) 113: Nick Rosevold (MAEA) over Elijah Biehn (WASE) (Fall 0:39) 120: Jackson Buboltz (MAEA) over Peyton Sommers (WASE) (Fall 5:53) 126: Colton Stehr (MAEA) over Jacob Knutson (WASE) (Fall 2:21) 132: Kellen Klinger (WASE) over (MAEA) (For.) 138: Luke Scholtes (MAEA) over Slade Barnett (WASE) (MD 11-3) 145: Bennett Blom (MAEA) over Jacob Root (WASE) (Fall 5:42) 152: Ben Glogowski (MAEA) over (WASE) (For.) 160: Oliver O`Brien (WASE) over Elliott Betz (MAEA) (TF 17-1 5:59) 170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over Jacob Downey (MAEA) (Fall 0:46) 182: Max Morgan (MAEA) over Carter Ellis (WASE) (Fall 1:56) 195: Payton Garza (WASE) over Brian Thilges (MAEA) (Fall 1:19) 220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Xavier Roberts (MAEA) (Fall 1:51) 285: Jenaro Delgado (WASE) over (MAEA) (For.)