...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Grace Below (left) catches the toss from Riley Ruedy for the force at second before turning to throw to first for a chance at a double play. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Thursday night, the Waseca softball team hosted conference foes Fairmont in a doubleheader. The one-loss Cardinals brought their high-powered offense to town, downing the hometown Bluejays 11-0 and 8-2.
With the losses, Waseca falls to 3-5 (2-5 BSC) on the season.
In game one, things started slow with the wind whipping over the open softball fields but Fairmont began to find the gaps in the Bluejay defense scoring five runs in the second inning before tacking on several more in the third, ultimately pulling away for the 11-0 win.
Waseca was able to score a pair of runs in the second showing against the Cardinals but the offensive success came too little, too late with Fairmont earning the 8-2 victory.
The Bluejays are scheduled to return to action Monday, May 1 when when they travel to Rochester to take on Rochester Lourdes with first-pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.