5.3 Grace Below and Riley Ruedy.JPG

Grace Below (left) catches the toss from Riley Ruedy for the force at second before turning to throw to first for a chance at a double play. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night, the Waseca softball team hosted conference foes Fairmont in a doubleheader. The one-loss Cardinals brought their high-powered offense to town, downing the hometown Bluejays 11-0 and 8-2.

5.3 Hannah Thursdale.JPG

Hannah Thursdale delivers a pitch from the circle against the Cardinals. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
5.3 Lauren Grant.JPG

Lauren Grant gets the ball back into the infield after a single to center. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

Load comments