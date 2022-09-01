Ella Bulfer

Goalkeeper Ella Bulfer kicks away the ball. (Photo courtesy McKenzie Mueller)

Waseca girls soccer continued its solid start to the season with a tight 3-2 victory, beating conference rivals Fairmont at home for the first time since 2017.

Ella Krautkremer

Ella Krautkremer battles a Fairmont player in the midfield. (Photo courtesy McKenzie Mueller)

