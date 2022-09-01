Waseca girls soccer continued its solid start to the season with a tight 3-2 victory, beating conference rivals Fairmont at home for the first time since 2017.
Waseca dominated possession of the ball and created many opportunities to put distance between themselves and Fairmont, but the game nonetheless remained a close contest.
Fairmont played a flat defensive line which proved adept at catching Waseca’s counter-attack offside and frustrated our forward players.
After a cagey start, the game opened up in the latter stages of the first half with four goals in relatively quick succession. Fairmont took the lead but Waseca responded almost instantly, with forward captain Sam Azure using her exceptional ball control skills before putting away an excellent solo effort to level the two sides up. Thyme Lang then put Waseca ahead with her fourth goal in three games before Fairmont quickly responded, capitalizing on a breakdown in Waseca’s communication at the back to bring the sides level again.
After the break, it seemed like it was anyone’s game and the atmosphere felt as though a single goal would clinch the win. In the end, that proved true as Sam Azure secured the victory for Waseca, narrowly breaking through Fairmont’s offside trap. In the closing stages, Fairmont pushed Waseca all the way. However, the Bluejays’ defense managed to hold on, due in part to an excellent last-minute save from goalkeeper Ella Bulfer.
The player of the game for the Waseca Bluejays was forward Sam Azure, chosen for her creativity, strong leadership, and excellent attacking positioning.
Waseca girls host New Ulm at 6.45pm on Thursday at home before traveling to Worthington on Friday evening.