4.19 Sebastian Teauge.JPG

Sebastian Teauge delivers a pitch in the season opener against Medford. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

17 runs over the first two innings of the season propelled the Waseca Bluejays to a crushing 17-0 victory over the Medford Tigers in their season opener Tuesday night. The Bluejays capitalized on the six errors committed by Medford to put the game out of reach from the word go and starting pitcher Sebastian Teague pitched five scoreless innings to earn the victory.

4.19 Keaton Roeker.JPG

Keaton Roeker makes the throw to first for an out. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
4.19 Kedrik Volkmann.JPG

Kedrik Volkmann successfully steals second to get the offense going in the bottom of the first. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments