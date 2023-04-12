17 runs over the first two innings of the season propelled the Waseca Bluejays to a crushing 17-0 victory over the Medford Tigers in their season opener Tuesday night. The Bluejays capitalized on the six errors committed by Medford to put the game out of reach from the word go and starting pitcher Sebastian Teague pitched five scoreless innings to earn the victory.
In the bottom of the first inning, the first eight batters for Waseca were able to get on base and all eight scored to put the Bluejays up 8-0 after one inning of action. The second inning didn't go any better for Medford as the Bluejays once again strung together hits with the aid of some more errors to put nine more runs on the board.
On the mound, Teague allowed only two hits while striking out eight batters in his five innings of work, walking only one, despite suffering a first-inning scare when an errant pitch hit his helmet as he was batting for the Bluejays. Fortunately for him, he was able to move out of the way enough to cause the ball to not make flat contact with the helmet.
At the plate, Tyson Reger went 2-3 with a double to plate three RBI's while stealing a base and scoring two runs. Max Neaves also went 2-3 at the plate for Waseca, bringing home two runs while scoring two of his own.
The Bluejays are scheduled to return to action Saturday, April 15 where they will host Blooming Prairie with first-pitch scheduled for noon.