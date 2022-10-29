11.2 Kyle Ahlschlager.JPG

Kyle Ahlschlager stiff arms a would-be tackler as he takes the ball up the sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Despite scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the Section 3AAA semifinal, the Waseca Bluejays football team only managed to take a 14-7 lead into halftime after allowing the Tri-City United Titans to use the final nine and a half minutes to drive the length of the field and score as time expired.

11.2 Damarius Russell.JPG

Damarius Russel escapes a tackler as he makes his way to the edge. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.2 Kyle Ahlschlager.JPG

Kyle Ahlschlager stiff arms a would-be tackler as he takes the ball up the sideline. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.2 Oliver O'Brien.JPG

Oliver O'Brien hops as he throws the ball over the defensive line on a short pass attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.2 Carter Ellis.JPG

Carter Ellis runs the ball back after picking off the TCU quarterback in the fourth quarter. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
11.2 team.JPG

The victorious Bluejays gather around coach Wendland as they celebrate the section semifinal victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments