Despite scoring a pair of touchdowns in the first half of the Section 3AAA semifinal, the Waseca Bluejays football team only managed to take a 14-7 lead into halftime after allowing the Tri-City United Titans to use the final nine and a half minutes to drive the length of the field and score as time expired. The Bluejays came out of the break a team possessed and, led by a swarming and aggressive defense, forced three turnovers including a fumble recovery for a touchdown to pull away for a 33-7 victory.
"First of all I thought we had a good week of practice and good energy today except a little laps there in the latter half of the second quarter," said Waseca head coach Brad Wendland. "Credit to TCU, they've got a lot of tough kids and they are a hard nosed physical smash mouth team."
With the win, the Bluejays advance to the Section 3AAA Championship game which will be played in New Ulm Friday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m. Waseca's opponent will be conference foe Fairmont, who the Bluejays defeated 32-14 when the teams played each other in Waseca earlier this year.
"We will have a good challenge against Fairmont because they are a team that throws the ball very well," noted Wendland.
Saturday's game opened with the Bluejays forcing a Titan three-and-out and on the first offensive snap of the day for the team, Kyle Ahlschlager took a handoff and bounced out to the edge before taking the ball 70-yards to the house. After a Max Neaves point after kick, TCU once again struggled to gain any offensive momentum and were forced to punt once more, a kick that pinned Waseca deep in its own zone.
Disaster struck for the Bluejays as they lost the ball on fumble that the Titans recovered, already in the red zone. Waseca's defense would prove to be up to the task however, pushing the TCU defense backswords, resulting in a drive that lost 18-yards and a turnover on downs.
After failing to gain a first down on their next possession, the Bluejays punted the ball to midfield and on the first play of the Titan drive, TCU's quarterback took the shotgun snap and prepared to throw to a middle screen. What he didn't see however was Waseca linebacker Noah Thompson who picked off the ball and returned it all the way to the 29-yard line.
Taking advantage of the short field, the Bluejays drove deep into the redzone and quarterback Oliver O'Brien took a keeper straight up the gut for the second rushing touchdown of the game followed by another successful PAT.
"Those guys are getting better and defensively this is three games in a row we've played really good," said Wendland. "The defense really starts on the back end because we have guys that cover so well which allows us to do things up front."
TCU responded though and with 9:24 remaining in the first half, managed to pound the rock down the field in increments of three to five yards, ultimately finding themselves with third and goal from the two with five seconds to go. The Titan QB took the keeper up the gut as time expired, and a successful PAT cut the Bluejay lead to 14-7 at the half.
In the second half, Waseca's first two drives would stall despite TCU's first offensive play being a failed handoff that was fumbled and recovered by Neaves. The Bluejays found themselves at the 22-yard line with a fourth and seven on their next possession when O'Brien hit Carson Ohnstad with a short pass to the left but instead of just reaching the line to gain, Ohnstad made the defenders miss all the way down to the endzone, extending the lead.
Any hope of a comeback for the Titans would be snuffed out after a goal-line stand that forced a turnover on downs resulted in TCU lining up its offense with the ball on its own one-yard line. As the Titan running back took the handoff, Bluejays linebacker Carter Ellis blasted through the line unblocked and crushed the runner, forcing a fumble that Neaves recovered for a touchdown.
"Carter, Max and Kyle were flying around and making plays," said Wendland. "A lot of guys contributed on the defensive line as well."
On the next possession, Ellis would force another turnover when he intercepted a pass and took it deep into Titans territory where Christian Rodriguez pounded the rock into the endzone to cap scoring on the day.
As the team begins preparations for the section championship, Wendland had this message for his team.
"I reminded them you get one shot at this, you don't want to wake up in the spring, when your thirty or fifty years old and say 'gosh, I wish I'd have practiced harder or listened to coach and watched the film' you get one shot and if it's important to you, which I know it is for our guys, they will prepare and perform well."