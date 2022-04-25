Thursday evening, the Waseca Bluejay softball team remained in search of their first win of the young 2022 season and the defense for Waseca showed up big in the early going against St. Peter. In the bottom of the fourth though, the floodgates opened for the Saints who scored eight runs to take a 10-0 lead that they would hold onto for the win in five innings of work.
St. Peter was able to put a pair of runs on the board in the bottom of the first, but Bluejays starting pitcher McKyla Hasselquist struck out a pair of batters to limit the damage. Waseca's defense locked down after the second though and kept the Saints off the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth.
The fourth proved to be problematic for the Bluejays as St. Peter's hitters were able to find open spaces on the field with hit after hit culminating in a two-out RBI single into shallow centerfield that gave the Saints a 10-0 lead going into the fifth.
Waseca wasn't able to put a run on the board in the top of the fifth which brought a close to the game.
Ella Bartelt was the lone Bluejay to earn a base hit in the game while Jadyn Olsem drew a walk. Hasselquist struck out five hitters in the loss while allowing seven hits.
The loss drops the Bluejays to 0-4 (0-2 BSW) and the team is scheduled to return to the field Tuesday, April 26 when they travel to New Ulm to take on the Eagles.