Jacob Root has his opponent battling to regain any level of control. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Thursday night the Waseca wrestling team hosted the St. James Saints in a dual. Prior to the dual's beginning, the Bluejays welcomed parents and supporters to the floor with all the members of the wrestling program to receive recognition for all of their support.

Elijah Biehn maintains coverage before earning the fall victory. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Peyton Sommers maintains control as he navigates his opponents arm behind their back. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Carter Ellis controls the action as he earns nearfall points. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Payton Garza gets his opponent back down to the mat after taking him to the air. He would earn the fall victory at 45 seconds. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

