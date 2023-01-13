Thursday night the Waseca wrestling team hosted the St. James Saints in a dual. Prior to the dual's beginning, the Bluejays welcomed parents and supporters to the floor with all the members of the wrestling program to receive recognition for all of their support.
Each team forfeited one weight class in the competition and the Bluejays earned critical victories down the stretch to pull off the victory 45-30.
The first four matches of the day resulted in fall victories with the Saints earning the win at 106 before Elijah Biehn, Jacob Knutson and Peyton Sommers all earning pinfalls. After the Bluejays forfeited at 132, one of the most intense matches of the night took place as Slade Barnett of Waseca battled against Talyn Tande.
After being penalized early on for an overly aggressive windup on an arm chop, Barnett trailed 1-0 going into the third round. Starting down, Barnett battled through from underneath and with just under a minute to go, earned completely turned the table on Tande as he got the reversal which sent the gymnasium into a frenzy. Barnett kept Tande under control until the final buzzer to earn the 2-1 decision.
Jacob Root would follow that exciting match with a major decision victory after controlling the the early rounds and Carter Ellis put Waseca back in the win column after dropping a few matches as he earned a 16-8 major decision.
Payton Garza opened his match at 195 by performing a legal body slam that immediately set the table for his fall victory at 45 seconds and the final win of the night for Waseca was earned by Matthew Veroeven with a 9-1 major decision.
The Bluejays will return to the mats Saturday, Jan. 14 when they travel to Pipestone to compete in the Big South Conference Tournament.
Waseca - 45, St. James - 30
106: Beck Johnson (SJA) over Archer O`Brien (WASE) (Fall 0:34)
113: Elijah Biehn (WASE) over Zachary Curry (SJA) (Fall 0:36)
120: Jacob Knutson (WASE) over Eva Romsdahl (SJA) (Fall 3:38)
126: Peyton Sommers (WASE) over Devin Ramirez (SJA) (Fall 0:49)
132: Kollin Anderson (SJA) over (WASE) (For.)
138: Slade Barnett (WASE) over Talyn Tande (SJA) (Dec 2-1)
145: Jacob Root (WASE) over Dylan Reid (SJA) (MD 11-3)
152: Levi Miest (SJA) over Eduardo Trejo (WASE) (Fall 5:54)
160: Hayden Davis (SJA) over Joey Cruz (WASE) (Fall 3:29)
170: Christian Rodriguez (WASE) over (SJA) (For.)
182: Carter Ellis (WASE) over Peyton Wolner (SJA) (MD 16-8)
195: Payton Garza (WASE) over Jarrett Durheim (SJA) (Fall 0:45)
220: Matthew Veroeven (WASE) over Julio Esqueda (SJA) (MD 9-1)
285: Willie Curry (SJA) over Jenaro Delgado (WASE) (Fall 4:53)