2.22 Kyle Ahlschlager.jpg

Kyle Ahlschlager handles the puck past the Tiger defense into the the offensive zone. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night the Waseca Bluejays boys hockey team hosted the Marshall Tigers in their final regular season game of the 2022-23 season. Kyle Ahlschlager led Waseca with a hat-trick as the team defeated Marshall by a score of 6-4.

2.22 Brayden Hesch-Priem.jpg

Brayden Hesch-Priem slips a pass across the ice to a teammate in front of the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
2.22 Carter Martens.jpg

Carter Martens prepares himself for an incoming shot. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments