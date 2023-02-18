Friday night the Waseca Bluejays boys hockey team hosted the Marshall Tigers in their final regular season game of the 2022-23 season. Kyle Ahlschlager led Waseca with a hat-trick as the team defeated Marshall by a score of 6-4.
With the win, the Bluejays wrap up the regular season with a record of 10-14-0 (8-8-0 BSC) while the Tigers fall to 11-13-1 (9-7-0 BSC).
Waseca built a 2-0 lead in the first period with Ahlschlager opening the scoring just 47 seconds after the opening puck drop. He would add his second goal, assisted by Hunter Anderson, in the eighth minute with the Bluejays on a power play.
Marshall managed to even the game at 2-2 though as they were able to score a pair of goals before the end of the first period.
Just over five minutes into the the second period, Ahlschlager made a slick pass to Griffin Krautkramer who crushed a one-timer past the Tiger goalie, giving the Bluejays the lead once again. Six minutes later, Ahlschlager completed the hat trick after tapping in a loose puck in front of the net, earning Lucas Groll and Krautkramer assists.
Midway through the third, Marshall cut the lead to a single goal but Krautkramer, assisted by Charlie Cariveau, gave the Bluejays a cushion with his second goal. Brayden Hesch-Priem added an empty-net goal in the final minute to give Waseca a three goal lead, further mitigating a Marshall score in the final seconds.
With the regular season completed, Waseca awaits seeding for the MSHSL Section 1A Hockey Tournament which will begin Tuesday, Feb. 21 with the higher seeds earning home ice.