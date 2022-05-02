Friday evening, the Waseca boys and girls track and field program traveled to Plainview-Elgin-Millville high school to compete in the Verne Herman Invitational in a 10-team field. The girls squad earned the top team score with 141.5 points while the boys put together a first-pace finish with 151.5 points.
In the 4x800 meter relay race, the girls team of Ella Dufault, Callie Dufault, Cora McCabe and Stella Omtvedt earned third with a time of 10:50.42. For the boys, the 4x800 meter relay team of Isaac Feldkamp, Joe Feldkamp. Brandon Pena and Addison Sampson earned third with a time of 9:40.77.
Camille Ring finished third in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.23 while Cole Schlutz of the boys team finished third in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.99. In the 100 meter dash, Kyle Ahlschlager (11.33) earned second place while Kaeden Johnson (11.63) finished fourth.
The 4x200 meter relay was run as a coed race and the team of Damarius Russell, Christian Rodriguez, Sophie Potter and Chloe Mansfield finished fourth with a time of 1:48.33.
In the girls 1600 meter run, Callie Dufault (5:50.49) earned first place in a stunningly close race with the second-place finisher a mere five-tenths of a second behind while Lilly Halla (5:56.39) finished third.
The girls 4x100 meter relay team of Sarah Haley, Haydn Lynch, Taylor Flatau and Cami Marquez earned the second-place finish with a time of 54.05, just four-tenths of a second behind the winning Lake City team. The boys team replicated the second-place finish in the event with the team of Kyle Ahlschlager, Bennett Ludwig, Damarius Russel and Kaeden Johnson posting a time of 45.88.
Christian Rodriguez finished third in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 53.46 while Ella Dufault claimed the fourth spot for the girls with a time of 1:07.90. In the boys 300 meter hurdles, Addison Sampson claimed a third place finish with a time of 45.44.
Sam Azure finished third in the girls 200 meter dash with a time of 28.77 while Kyle Ahlschlager finished second for the boys in the same event. In the 3200 meter run, Ella Dufault finished first for the girls with a time of 12:24.40 while Isaac Feldkamp finished second for the boys with a time of 10:43.11.
In the high jump, Cora McCabe finished second with a clear of 4'8" for the girls team while Gaby Lopez and Chloe Mansfield finished the pole vault tied for third with a top clear of 7'. Addison Simpson finished in second for the boys in the pole vault with a jump of 9'6".
Camille Ring continued her strong showing on the day in the long jump with a first-place finish with a jump of 15'10" while Sam Azure claimed third with a jump of 15'8". For the boys, Kyle Ahlschlager finished second with a top mark of 20'1.5" while in the triple jump, Max Gaytko finished first with a top leap of 38'1.5"
In the discus throw, Eddie Herman finished third with a throw of 119'3" while Ian Medin finished fourth with a toss of 118'7". Sam Azure finished second in the shot put for the girls team with a throw of 30'8" while Ian Medin claimed the top mark for the boys with a throw of 41'. Eddie Herman Joined Medin in the shot put with a third-place showing on a throw of 38'4".
The Bluejays track and field teams are scheduled to return to action Tuesday, May 3 when they travel to St. Charles High School for a meet scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.