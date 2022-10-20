Waseca football

The Waseca Bluejays became South Central District White Subdivision champions following their shutout vicotry over Luverne. (file photo/southernminn.com)

After the Waseca Bluejays recorded a 32-14 victory over the Fairmont Cardinals on Sept. 23, they were already in a prime spot to be awarded the South Central District White Subdivision title. It was all but official until the Bluejays went out on the road and shutout the Luverne Cardinals 35-0 on Wednesday night.

