After the Waseca Bluejays recorded a 32-14 victory over the Fairmont Cardinals on Sept. 23, they were already in a prime spot to be awarded the South Central District White Subdivision title. It was all but official until the Bluejays went out on the road and shutout the Luverne Cardinals 35-0 on Wednesday night.
Waseca continued to fire on all cylinders as the Bluejay defense recorded their second consecutive shutout while extending the win streak up to seven games to close out the regular season. They’ve outscored opponents 266-78 over that seven game stretch.
Wednesday night in Luverne was no different and once senior running back Christian Rodriguez punched the ball into the endzone from two yards out in the first quarter, the writing was already on the wall for the Cardinals.
Senior quarterback Oliver O’Brien followed Rodriguez up with a six yard rushing touchdown before connecting with junior tight end Jacob Thompson on a one-yard passing touchdown to close out the first quarter with a 21-0 lead.
O’Brien’s night wasn’t done as the Waseca senior broke off a 53-yard rushing touchdown for his second score on the ground to give the Bluejays a 27-0 lead going into halftime. For good measure, O’Brien and senior running back Max Neaves connected for a 21-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Waseca’s offense was led by O’Brien with 147 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, alongside his two passing touchdowns to Thompson and Neaves. Rodriguez added another 89 yards and one touchdown rushing. The Bluejay offense was one yard shy of 400 total yards and out gained the hosting Cardinals, 399-146.
On the defensive side of the ball, junior defensive lineman Ethan Stenzel led the way for Waseca’s second consecutive shutout victory. Stenzel led the team in tackles with seven total, while senior defensive lineman Brendan Brown and senior linebacker Kyle Ahlschlager tallied six total tackles each.
The Bluejays end their regular season with a 7-1 overall record while going a perfect 5-0 against Section 3AAA opponents and 4-0 against South Central White opponents.
Now they shift their focus to the Section 3AAA playoffs, where the Jays are looking to avenge their loss in the section championship game from last season.
With a 5-0 section record, Waseca earned the No. 1 seed and will receive a first round bye in the quarterfinal round. Its first game will be the Section 3AAA semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 29, where it'll host the winner of No. 4 Tri-City United and No. 5 Worthington.
The Bluejays defeated TCU 49-7 in week No. 3 of the regular season and blanked Worthington 47-0 the week before their Wednesday night victory over Luverne.
The Section 3AAA championship game will be decided at New Ulm High School and the other side of the playoff bracket features No. 2 Fairmont hosting No. 7 Belle Plaine and No. 3 Luverne hosting No. 6 New Ulm.