On a couple different occasions, the No. 3 seeded Waseca Bluejays were so close from getting right back into things. But in the end, it was the No. 2 seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights that prevailed in the 75-64 Section 2AA quarterfinals loss that marked the end of Waseca’s season.

Freshman guard Deron Russell (0) guards LCWM junior Jack Brockmann during Waseca’s Section 2AA quarterfinals loss to the Knights. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sophomore guard Damarius Russell (3) shoots a 3-pointer from the wing during Waseca’s Section 2AA quarterfinals loss to LCWM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Sophomore guard Carson Ohnstad (5) knocks down a 3-pointer during Waseca’s Section 2AA quarterfinals loss to LCWM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Senior forward Jacari Jellum (23) shoots a last-second 3-pointer during Waseca’s Section 2AA quarterfinals loss to LCWM. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

