On a couple different occasions, the No. 3 seeded Waseca Bluejays were so close from getting right back into things. But in the end, it was the No. 2 seeded Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial Knights that prevailed in the 75-64 Section 2AA quarterfinals loss that marked the end of Waseca’s season.
The Bluejays were riding off of a 57-38 win over No. 6 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown going into Thursday night’s subsection semifinals matchup between two teams that had no issue finding shots beyond the arc.
But in the first half, the Knights were the ones that were able to knock down their shots, which helped them establish a lead over the Bluejays. LCWM knocked down a 3-pointer later in the half to take a 10-point lead over Waseca.
“We battled really hard,” said Waseca head coach Seth Anderson. “We didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, which we needed to win a game like tonight. But I was just so proud of how hard we battled and there were some stretches where we were really good defensively and got some tips and steals. I thought this was the best we’ve rebounded against a good team all year long and we needed an effort like that.”
Waseca looked to try to close out the half strong with hopes of pulling ahead in the second half, which is where sophomore guard Damarius Russell came into the mix.
Russell was the Bluejays main spark of offense throughout the first half and started a late run by knocking down a jumper and converting a free throw attempt before drawing a foul on a fast break layup and hitting the free throw for a three-point play.
His quick 6-0 run not only helped him close out the first half with 14 total points, but also cut into LCWM’s lead to pull the Bluejays back within four points at 30-26 going into the second half.
“[Damarius] was kind of the only guy (returning) that played a lot of minutes for us last year,” Anderson said. “You could tell he wasn’t afraid of the moment tonight. He’s such an awesome, high-character kid and he’s very talented and a great teammate. When he plays well, we’re a great team.”
The four-point deficit stuck around at the start of the second half with Russell and junior forward Laird Keeton answering early scores from the Knights.
A cold stretch for Waseca opened the door for LCWM to build its lead back up and the Knights took advantage by putting the Bluejays back into a double-digit hole.
Trailing 44-32, sophomore guard Carson Ohnstad completed another and-one play before freshman guard Deron Russell found a bucket to bring the game back within seven points with nearly 8:30 remaining.
LCWM managed to make it a 10-point ball game again at 48-38 before the Bluejays started another big run, which started with senior forward Tyson Reger connecting on a 3-pointer. Keeton found another bucket down low and Damarius Russell knocked down a mid-range jumper to make it a one-possession game.
The Bluejays came close multiple times to tying things up late with Ohnstad knocking down some big shots to help keep it a one possession game, but they just weren’t able to get over the hump.
LCWM made some late shots and knocked down some free throw attempts as time ticked down to build a lead back up into double digits.
The loss stings for the Bluejays, who were able to send out seniors Tyson Reger, Addison Sampson, Jacari Jellum and Alex Honstad on the floor to close out the final seconds of their season.
“You think about these guys and how many tournaments they’ve played, how many hours in the gym they’ve put in and when it comes to an immediate stop, it’s an emotional thing,” Anderson said of the seniors closing things out. “There is no guarantee about playing after high school and its not nearly as competitive or structured as well as high school. There’s something special about playing high school sports and you can tell how important it is based on the emotions these guys have.”
Waseca sits in a different spot than last season, which saw a senior-heavy lineup fall to Maple River in the quarterfinals. But this time around, the Bluejays have established their core that’ll lead them in the future.
As only sophomores, Damarius Russell and Carson Ohnstad stepped up to lead the Bluejays in scoring against the No. 2 seeded Knights. Russell finished with a team-high 26 points and Ohnstad followed with 19 points.
Keeton and Deron Russell also played a big role for Waseca and will return with Keeton being a junior and Russell being a freshman. On top of that, the Bluejays have plenty of junior and sophomores on the roster ready to step up in their senior and junior seasons.