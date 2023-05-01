Fu2N_yUWwAEEDPD.jpg

The Waseca 4x200m relay team; from left to right: Christian Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson, Kyle Ahlschlager and Damarius Russell. (photo courtesy of David Abel)

A quartet of Bluejays track and field athletes traveled to compete in the high profile Hamline Elite Meet Friday, April 28. With teams from every class and section represented, the 4x200m relay team claimed second-place while Kyle Ahlschlager earned 12th in the 100m dash prelims.

