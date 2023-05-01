...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
The Waseca 4x200m relay team; from left to right: Christian Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson, Kyle Ahlschlager and Damarius Russell. (photo courtesy of David Abel)
A quartet of Bluejays track and field athletes traveled to compete in the high profile Hamline Elite Meet Friday, April 28. With teams from every class and section represented, the 4x200m relay team claimed second-place while Kyle Ahlschlager earned 12th in the 100m dash prelims.
The relay team for Waseca consisted of Damarius Russell, Kaeden Johnson, Christian Rodriguez and Ahlschlager who finished second with a time of 1:30.16. Ahlschlager’s time in the 100m dash prelims came in at 11.23 seconds.
The only squad to finish ahead of the Bluejays relay team was the Class AAA Eagan Wildcats and the victory came by only 14 hundredths of a second.
Both the boys and girls teams will reconvene Tuesday, May 2 when the Bluejays travel to St. James for a meet.