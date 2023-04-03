4.5 Kyle Alschlager.jpg

Kyle Ahlschlager flies through the air during a long jump attempt. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Tuesday evening, the Waseca track and field teams returned to Minnesota State University-Mankato’s Myers Field House to compete in their second meet of the spring. The Bluejays won both the boys and girls competitions with the boys posting a score of 122 and the girls scoring 148 points.

Maren Schimming angles herself up and over the bar in the high jump. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Gabby Lopez (Left) and Samantha Azure (right) both dominated throughout the meet Tuesday. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Tristan Godwin rounds the track for the final time in the 1600m run. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Jacob Hadley clears his first-place winning height of 5’8”. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
Wyatt Hager launches a throw in the shot put. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

