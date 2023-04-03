Tuesday evening, the Waseca track and field teams returned to Minnesota State University-Mankato’s Myers Field House to compete in their second meet of the spring. The Bluejays won both the boys and girls competitions with the boys posting a score of 122 and the girls scoring 148 points.
Beginning with the girls results, the 4x800 meter relay team of Melanie Krueger Eineke, Kelsey Drager, Maren Schimming and Stella Omtvedt finished second with a time of 12:08.20. Brooklyn Flatau claimed first in the 55m hurdles with a time of 9.79.
Waseca swept the 55m dash with Flatau (8.05), Gaby Lopez (8.05) and Samantha Azure (8.18) finishing first through third. In the 1600m run, Maren Schimming (6:16.51) and Stella Omtvedt (6:23.81) finished second and third.
In the 4x200m relay race the team of Ava Bruhn, Camila Marquez, Sarah Haley and Sierra Krause finished first with a time of 2:3.39. Competing in her second event of the night, Azure finished first in the 400m dash with a time of 1:07.62.
In the 800m run, Kelsey Draeger finished third with a time of 3:11.14. Lopez and Azure continued to run roughshod over the competition finishing first and second respectively with times of 28.85 and 29.20.
In the shot put, Kalea Sartori finished first with a top throw of 31 feet and 1.50 inches while Azure finished second with a top mark of 29’4.25”. Camila Marquez finished fourth in the high jump with a top clear of 4’6”. Lopez continued her strong day by finishing first in the pole vault with a top clear of 7’6”.
In the long jump, Flatau finished second with a top mark of 13’11.75”.
For the boys, the 4x800m relay team of Tanner Hanson, Cade Kalbow, Tyler Jellum and Bobby Mortenson finished second with a time of 10:20.70. Cole Schultz finished second in the 55m hurdles with a time of 9.22.
Following suit with the girl’s dominance in the 55m dash, Kyle Ahlschlager (6.62), Kaeden Johnson (6.74) and Jordan Johnston (7.19) took the top three spots respectively. In the 1600m run, Tristan Godwin claimed third with a time of 5:37.47.
In the 400m dash, Christian Rodriguez finished first with a time of 56.29. Ahlschlager returned to the track for the 200m dash and finished first with a time of 23.51.
In the high jump, Jacob Hadley finished first with a top clear of 5’8” while Carson Ohnstad (5’4”) and Wyatt Hager (5’2”) finished third and fourth respectively. In the long Jump, Ahlschlager continued to roll as he finished first with a top mark of 21’0.25”
Waseca returns to action Tuesday, April 4 with their third meet of the year once again at MSU-Mankato’s Myers Field House with events scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.