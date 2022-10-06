...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele,
Martin, Faribault and Freeborn Counties.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
Sophomore Addie Pfeifer plays the ball back over the net during the Bluejays' Section 1AA first round matchup against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Waseca girls tennis team earned a No. 6 seed and returned to its home courts Tuesday to host a first round matchup against the No. 11 seeded Red Wing Wingers to open the Section 1AA Team Tournament. Waseca saw an early end to the team season, falling 4-3 to the Wingers.
The Wingers opened with a win at No. 1 singles before freshman Lauren Drexler picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles while sophomore Takya Schoenrock slid into No. 3 doubles alongside Paige Dufault.
Red Wing got the edge over Waseca in doubles play, where the Wingers swept No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 doubles to go up 4-1 with the last remaining matches featuring senior Cecelia Huttemier at No. 2 singles and junior Sarah Haley at No. 3 singles.
Huttemier won her match against Red Wing’s Allie Roe in two sets at 6-4, 6-2, while Haley went through a three-set, three-tiebreaker match against Red Wing’s Abby Schmaltz. Haley came out on top with a 7-6 (4), 5-7, 10-5 victory.
While the team season came to an unfortunate early ending, the Bluejays experienced a tremendous shift in success in the span of one season. They flipped a 4-14 record in 2021 into a 14-4 overall record in 2022 with an impressive 11-2 home record.
The season isn’t officially over yet for the Jays, as they’ll now shift their focus to the upcoming Section 1AA Individual Tournament that’ll be hosted 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Rochester Athletic Club.