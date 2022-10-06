Addie Pfeifer

Sophomore Addie Pfeifer plays the ball back over the net during the Bluejays' Section 1AA first round matchup against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Waseca girls tennis team earned a No. 6 seed and returned to its home courts Tuesday to host a first round matchup against the No. 11 seeded Red Wing Wingers to open the Section 1AA Team Tournament. Waseca saw an early end to the team season, falling 4-3 to the Wingers.

Lauren Drexler

Freshman Lauren Drexler eyes the ball before returning a shot during the Bluejays' Section 1AA first round matchup against Red Wing. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

