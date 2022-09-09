9.14 Ella Dufault.JPG

Ella Dufault completes the first lap on the way to a fifth-place finish. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

A picturesque Thursday evening in Montgomery stood as the Backdrop to the 2022 Gerry Smith Invitational which featured runners competing from 31 different schools across many levels of competition. For the Waseca Bluejays, Ella Dufault paced the girls on the way to a fifth-place team finish while Joe Feldkamp led the boys to a 19th-place finish.

9.14 731 Callie Dufault and Stella Omtvedt.JPG

Stella Omtvedt (739) and Callie Dufault (731) round the concourse at the halfway mark of the race. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.14 Joe Feldkamp.JPG

Joe Feldkamp leads a group of runners to the finish line. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)
9.14 Tristan Godwin.JPG

Tristan Godwin pushes himself down the stretch. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments