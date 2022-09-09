A picturesque Thursday evening in Montgomery stood as the Backdrop to the 2022 Gerry Smith Invitational which featured runners competing from 31 different schools across many levels of competition. For the Waseca Bluejays, Ella Dufault paced the girls on the way to a fifth-place team finish while Joe Feldkamp led the boys to a 19th-place finish.
Waseca will take the remainder of the week off before returning to action Thursday, Sep. 15 when the team travels to compete in Hutchinson.
Girls
The Bluejays finished the meet fifth with a team score of 151 paced by senior Ella Dufault who finished fifth as an individual with a time of 20:16.0 while sophomore Callie Dufault (21:07.9) finished ninth.
Eighth grader Stella Omtvedt followed soon after with an 11th place finish and time of 21:15.6 while senior Kya Hoof (24:02.5) and sophomore Melanie Krueger (24:59.6) rounded out team scoring finishing 56th and 70th respectively.
A quartet of Bluejay runners competed in the junior varsity race and they were led by freshman Katie Olson who finished 19th with a time of 26:27.09 followed by junior Norah Schimming (26:36.09), freshman Kelsey Draeger (27:39.44) and senior Camille Ring (29:16.15) who finished 22nd, 30th and 41st respectively.
Boys
The Waseca boys cross country team earned 19th with a team score of 490 points and was paced by senior Joe Feldkamp who finished 36th with a time of 18:39.0. Sophomore Tristan Godwin (20:06.9) followed and finished 94th while senior Addison Sampson (20:34.6) earned 109th.
Sophomore Tyler Jellum finished 113th with a time of 20:49.2 while senior Cade Kalbow wrapped up team scoring with a time of 21:30.8.
In the junior varsity race, senior Jacari Jellum paced the squad with a time of 22:13.22 to finish 40th while junior Bobby Mortensen (22:36.78) finished 45th. Junior Colton Schroeder (23:57.15), sophomore Tanner Hanson (25:23.66) and Elijah Johannek (25:25.41) rounded out the top for finishing 69th, 95th and 97th respectively.
Sophomore Jakub Eull (28:10.67) and junior Jack Anderson (35:06.30) were the final two runners for the Bluejays.