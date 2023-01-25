Looking to recover from an overtime loss to Marshall Friday night, the Waseca Bluejay girls hockey team traveled to Mankato All-Seasons Arena to do battle with the Mankato West Scarlets. A dominant first period set the stage for Waseca to earn a 7-3 victory.
With the win, the Bluejays are now 11-6-0 (4-5-0 BSC) on the season.
The opening period was all Waseca as less than two minutes from puck drop, Montanna Pumper put the team up 1-0 as she was assisted on the goal by Maizee Storey. Less than two minutes later Storey struck with an unassisted goal and before six minutes passed, Maddy Benson would add a third goal to extend the lead.
In the 12th minute, Izabela Slectha scored for the Bluejays, assisted by Emma Keith, to wrap up the first period onslaught. The Bluejays outshot Mankato West 18-2 in the first period alone.
A scoreless second would give way to an intense third period which featured six total goals including two from Emma Keith as well as another goal from Storey. Katlyn Schueller assisted Keith on her second goal midway through the period.
As a team, Waseca outshot Mankato West 49-21 while goaltender Alicia Kelly earned the victory in net for the Bluejays.
Waseca will return to the ice Thursday, Jan. 26 when the team travels to New Ulm to take on the conference-leading Eagles. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.