TORNADO WATCH 245 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
SIBLEY
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT
FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN
NICOLLET RICE STEELE
WASECA WATONWAN
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
PEPIN
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND,
FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, NEW ULM,
OWATONNA, RED WING, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WASECA.
Bree Ihrke recorded two hits and scored one run in NRHEG’s loss to Blooming Prairie on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Blooming Prairie softball returned to its home territory at Blooming Prairie High School to host the visiting New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers. The Blossoms picked up a 13-3 victory over the Panthers behind a late run of offense.
NRHEG were the ones that struck first with a run in the top of the second and two runs in the top of the third to take an early 3-0 lead. The Blossoms responded with a three-run inning in the bottom of he third to tie things up.
Blooming Prairie rattled off four runs in the bottom of the fifth and six runs in the bottom of the sixth to secure the 10-run victory.
Bobbie Bruns led the Blossoms with three hits for two RBIs and two runs scored. Macy Lembke, Shawntee Snyder, Lily Schammel and Lexi Steckelberg had two hits each with three RBIs coming from Schammel and one RBI coming from Snyder and Steckelberg. Lauren Schammel had one hit and three RBIs, Rachel Winzenburg and Layla Lembke had one hit and one RBI each.
Faith Nielsen and Bree Ihrke led NRHEG in batting with Nielsen recorded two hits in her three plate appearances for one triple and one RBI. Ihrke also went two for three in her appearances and scored one run. Sophie Stork had one hit for a double and Preslie Nielsen had the other hit. Sidney Schultz recorded an RBI.
In the circle, Stork and Haven Carlson pitched every inning for NRHEG and Blooming Prairie. Stork recorded one strikeout while surrendering 14 hits, four earned runs on 13 total runs and no walks. Carlson earned one strikeout and allowed seven hits, three runs and two walks.