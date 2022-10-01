The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers travel to Winthrop on Friday to take on the Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop Thunderbirds. The Panthers fell 58-19 to the Thunderbirds with a handful of big plays not being enough to keep them in the game.
GFW struck first off a 57-yard rushing touchdown with a two point conversion in the first quarter, but NRHEG immediately found its response when Jaylin Raab broke off a 70-yard touchdown on the following drive. A good point after attempt put NRHEG down 8-7.
With just under a minute and a half left in the first quarter, the Thunderbirds capitalized on a five-yard rushing touchdown. Nearly a minute later, Alden Dobberstein connected with Lukas Loverink on a 60-yard touchdown connection. NRHEG missed out on the PAT, but cut the GFW’s lead to 14-13 with just over 20 seconds left in the quarter.
From there, the Thunderbirds scored five unanswered touchdowns throughout the second quarter and into the third quarter.
"We did not handle GFWs rushing attack well enough," said NRHEG head coach Marc Kruger. "They were able to run well and were the more physical team. We did some nice things on offense, but just not enough to keep pace."
NRHEG managed to get back on the board with a 20-yard touchdown pass between Dobberstein and Sawyer Prigge, but GFW recorded a 44-yard rushing touchdown in response to seal NRHEG’s loss.
Dobberstein completed seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns with Prigge’s three catches for 59 yards and a touchdown and Loverink’s one catch for 60 yards and one touchdown leading NRHEG receivers. Raab was the leading rusher with two carries for 68 yards and one touchdown.
Nash Howe and Aidan Schlaak led the Panthers defense with six total tackles for each of them while being followed up by Aiden Deyle with five tackles and Loverink, Raab and Andrew Phillips with four tackles each.
NRHEG returns home to New Richland on Friday, Oct. 7 and will celebrate homecoming by hosting the Medford Tigers.