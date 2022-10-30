The Waseca Bluejays remembered the heartbreak from one year ago when the then-No. 7 seeded Maple River Eagles came to town and upset the then-No. 2 seeded Bluejays in five sets to open the Section 2AA volleyball tournament.
But on Thursday night, the No. 4 seeded Bluejays were determined to not let the same thing happen again, as the No. 5 seeded Eagles came back to town to open up the 2022 Section 2AA tournament. Waseca was victorious and got its revenge with a 3-1 victory.
The first set didn’t start the way the Bluejays were hoping for after going into their first timeout trailing by four points at 11-7 before falling behind by eight points at 19-11 going into their second timeout.
“We had some nerves and I knew that,” said Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger. “Just reading their body language and looking at them, they were extremely nervous, because they know what’s on the line. It was a matter of getting them to settle down, dial in and just focus on the game. Once we were able to get over that hump, we were able to play and have fun.”
Waseca gradually started cutting into Maple River’s lead and eventually managed to make it a one-point game while trailing 21-20 late in the set. Unfortunately for the Bluejays, they couldn’t tie the set up and the Eagles held on to win 25-20 and took an early 1-0 lead.
They found themselves in a 9-9 tie to open the second set, but when senior middle Avery Madsen caught the Eagles off guard with a light touch over the net –the same kind of play she routinely fooled Maple River with all night– and into open space to put the Bluejays back ahead 10-9, the floodgates opened.
Madsen, senior outside Riley Ruedy and senior libero Haylee Sommers helped Waseca jump out to a 14-9 lead before Maple River cut it down to 14-10. But from there, there was no stopping the Jays.
“Avery did very well, she’s one of our hardest workers in practice and we worked on her a lot the past couple days knowing she was going to be double, if not triple blocked, several times,” Hauger said. “Just got to be crafty if you’re not going to hit it hard.”
The Bluejays turned a 14-10 lead into a 22-10 lead while threatening to end the second set early and tie the game series back up at 1-1. The Eagles managed to find a handful of points, but not nearly enough to stop Waseca from winning 25-16.
Despite managing to go on a long run in the second set, the Bluejays weren’t able to repeat that level of success and powered their way through with small runs throughout the third and fourth sets. Their main issue was the Eagles refusing to go away and constantly make things close.
Waseca defended a small lead throughout the third set but Maple River tied it up twice at 18-18 and 19-19 before Ruedy and senior right side hitter Megan Kanewischer, along with a Maple River hitting error, put the Bluejays back ahead.
An ace serve capped off a 25-20 win to put Waseca one set away from advancing to the next round. The Bluejays wanted the win bad, but the Eagles wanted to fight to keep their season alive just as badly.
Despite the Jays holding onto a lead throughout the third set, Maple River eventually rallied back to the game up multiple times in the late stages of the third set. For a brief moment, they had pulled ahead 19-18, but points from Ruedy, Kanewischer and Aliyah Taylor made it short-lived.
“Just relax,” Hauger said on the message going into the late timeouts. “I said relax so many times tonight. Part of the game plan is needing to keep mixing it up and finding the open holes. We were watching what was effective. We played a lot of small ball tonight, not getting hard kills, just mixing it up with tips and dumps, which got us a lot of points.”
The Bluejays held onto the lead and went up 24-22 lead, just needing just one more point to eliminate Maple River. But the Eagles refused to quit and knotted things back up at 24-24.
Waseca capitalized on another hitting error from the Eagles and closed out the fourth set with a 26-24 victory, signaling their advancement to the Section 2AA quarterfinals.
Next up for Waseca is the subsection No. 1 seeded New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers, who are coming off a 3-0 sweep of No. 8 Minnesota Valley Lutheran. The Waseca County showdown between the Bluejays and the Panthers will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday inside Mankato East High School.
Waseca Stats vs Maple River
Avery Madsen - 15 kills, one assist, eight digs, three blocks
Riley Ruedy - 12 kills, one ace, seven digs, one block
Aliyah Taylor - 11 kills, one ace, 16 digs
Megan Kanewischer - three kills, two digs, one block
Siri Kuhns - one kill, 38 assists, one ace, 12 digs, one block
Haylee Sommers - one assist, two aces, 23 digs
Takara Slattery - one kill, eight digs
Ellie Hoehn - one kill, one dig
Erika Bowers - nine digs