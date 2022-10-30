Waseca VB celebrate

The Bluejays celebrate after winning the second set during Waseca's 3-1 victory over Maple River in the first round of the Section 2AA playoffs. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Waseca Bluejays remembered the heartbreak from one year ago when the then-No. 7 seeded Maple River Eagles came to town and upset the then-No. 2 seeded Bluejays in five sets to open the Section 2AA volleyball tournament.

Haylee Sommers

Waseca senior libero Haylee Sommers (2) bumps the ball on a serve during the Bluejays 3-1 victory over the Eagles. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Avery Madsen block

Waseca senior middle Avery Madsen (5) blocks the ball during the Bluejays 3-1 victory over the Eagles. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Aliyah Taylor hit

Waseca sophomore outside Aliyah Taylor (7) touches the ball over the net during the Bluejays 3-1 victory over the Eagles. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Riley Ruedy

Waseca senior outside hitter Riley Ruedy (1) watches Maple River serve the ball during the Bluejays 3-1 victory over the Eagles. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

