Waseca High School is excited to announce Chas Benson as the Girls Hockey program’s third head coach. Benson, who is a Waseca native and 2004 graduate of Waseca High School, was a three-sport student-athlete in high school earning letters in Football, Hockey, and Baseball. Benson currently is employed as an Associate Vice President Finance Officer of MinnWest Bank in Waseca.

