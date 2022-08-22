Waseca High School is excited to announce Chas Benson as the Girls Hockey program’s third head coach. Benson, who is a Waseca native and 2004 graduate of Waseca High School, was a three-sport student-athlete in high school earning letters in Football, Hockey, and Baseball. Benson currently is employed as an Associate Vice President Finance Officer of MinnWest Bank in Waseca.
Coach Benson served last season as an Assistant Coach for the Waseca High School Girls Hockey program. He also brings several years of experience to the helm with six years of coaching experience in the Waseca Hockey Association youth ranks. Benson believes his knowledge of the community, program, and student-athletes should benefit the program adding, “I will bring some familiarity to the program having coached all of these girls in the past, and many of them for the last five years. We have had a good amount of success at the youth levels together and with the added leadership of some great upperclassmen, there is a lot to be excited about.”
Benson knows what it means to be a Bluejay, and he is looking forward to continue to build on the momentumand improvements that the program has seen over the last several years. He added, “We have a great girls hockey program with a phenomenal group of young ladies. I look forward to continuing to build upon the momentum the girls created last year.”