The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys basketball team scooped up a victory on Friday night defeating Tri-City United 61-41. The Panthers led 29-15 at halftime and TCU was never able to catch up in the second half.
“I thought throughout the whole game we played with good energy and played hard. After winning our first game on Tuesday, I thought we played with more confidence and looked more relaxed,” coach Isaiah Lundberg said. “I thought on offense we did a good job of attacking their zone that they played majority of the game and got good looks. I thought the best part of our game was our defense and how we did a good job of taking things away for them and forcing them into tough shots.”
Kordell Schlaak led the way with 18 points and Lonnie Wilson was also in double figures with 10 points. Porter Peterson and Jack Olson each had six. Blake Ihrke, Tory Christenson and Ashton Johnson each had four points in the win.
Tri-City United’s top scorer was Matt Rabenberg with nine points. Hank Holicky had six while Johnathan Hurd, Mason Vosejpka, Collin Barnett and Gabe Robinson each had five points. Tanner Smith finished with four and Adam Henze had two in the teams loss.
The Panthers are now 2-9 after this win and will search for another victory on Friday night as they travel to Bethlehem Academy to square up against them at 7:15 p.m.