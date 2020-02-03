Waseca bid for a road win against Minnesota River Monday in Le Sueur came to a halt in the third period as the Bulldogs four times to pull out a wild 8-6 victory.
The Bluejays (13-7, 7-5 Big South) held a two-goal lead 4 minutes, 22 seconds into the third period before two successive penalties allowed Minnesota River to climb back into the game and snap Waseca’s six-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs scored a 5-on-3 power-play goal at 5:41 when Matt Fink scored. A little less than two minutes later, Minnesota River got another power-play goal, this time from Charlie Weick to tie it 6-6. Just 1:07 later Shawn Lehtinen scored the game winner. The Bulldogs added an empty net goal with two seconds left for the 8-6 final.
Through the first two periods Waseca controlled much of the play, tallying 25 shots to Minnesota River’s 12. The Bulldogs outshot the Bluejays 14-11 in the third period but Waseca held the edge in shots 36-26 for the game.
“Minnesota River needed those power-play goals to get back into the game,” Bluejays head coach Chris Storey said. “We were killing their power play very effectively up until then.”
Jagger Johnson scored three times for Waseca and had an assist for a four-point night. Linemate Charlie Huttemier had two goals and an assist while Tylor Nordquist added a goal. Kyle Ahlschlager had three assists for the Bluejays.
“Their whole line was playing well,” Storey said. “They looked really good from the start. I don’t even know if they had a bad shift.”
The game featured five lead changes and it started with Minnesota River grabbing the first goal 3:01 into the game when Weick got his first goal. Johnson tallied his first goal of the game 1:34 later and added his second 49 seconds later for a 2-1 Waseca lead. But Brady Sowder tied it again 27 seconds later.
Sowder added a shorthanded goal 38 seconds into the second period for a 3-2 lead for the Bulldogs. Huttemier tied 3-3 at 6:49 and Nordquist gave the Bluejays a 4-3 lead 1:01 later. Fink tied the game 4-4 at 14:26 despite Waseca having a 19-6 shot advantage in the period.
Ben Diedrich made eight saves on 15 shots for the Bluejays.
Waseca faces Fairmont Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fairmont.