After losing two straight games against Kenyon-Wanamingo and Medford, the New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva Panthers went on the road to Maple River and snapped a two-game losing streak with a 3-1 win over the Eagles.
Despite coming out with a road win, the Panthers started out on the wrong foot, dropping the first set of the night in a close 25-21 battle in favor of Maple River.
In the second and third sets, NRHEG began hitting its stride and earned two consecutive wins to gain some momentum heading into a close fourth set. The Panthers won 25-16 in the second and followed it up with a 25-11 win in the third.
Maple River attempted to get back into the match and kept it close, but the momentum carried through for the Panthers and they won 25-23 to claim a 3-1 victory over the Eagles.
Sophie Stork led NRHEG on offense with a team-high 14 kills and four aces. Erin Jacobson led the team in aces with five, while also adding eight kills in the process. Bailey Ihrke and Bree Ihrke both posted six kills. Hallie Schultz posted 20 assist through the four sets.
On the defensive side, Jacobson recorded five ace blocks, followed by three ace blocks from Stork and Schultz, two ace blocks from Bailey Ihrke and Bree Ihrke and one from Madison Murray. Jacobson also led in digs with 11 total, followed closely by Sidney Schultz with 10 digs.
Now up to 14-12 overall and 6-5 in Gopher Conference play, the Panthers will return home on Oct. 28 to face St. Clair.