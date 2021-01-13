Rachel Scheffert

Rachel Scheffert will be a senior on this year’s Waseca gymnastics team (File Photo/southernminn.com)

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 23 — vs. St. James Area, 2 p.m.

Jan. 28 — vs. New Ulm, 6 p.m.

Feb. 4 — at Martin County West/Fairmont Area, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6 — at St. Peter, 2 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at St. James Area, 6 p.m.

Feb. 15 — at Blue Earth Area, 6 p.m.

Feb. 18 — vs. St. Peter, 6 p.m.

Feb. 23 — vs. Blue Earth Area, 6 p.m.

Feb. 25 — at New Ulm, 6 p.m.

March 4 — vs. Fairmont, 6 p.m.

March 11 — Big South Conference meet, 6 p.m.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Northfield News. Also a California native looking for tips on surviving the winter and an Indiana University grad on the quest for a good breaded pork tenderloin.

Load comments