Sometimes it's just not your day. Unfortunately, Saturday just happened to be one of those days for the Waseca Bluejays baseball team.
The Bluejays dropped both games of a double header to a good Marshall team Saturday afternoon, 13-0 and 8-0.
"Well, we saw the importance of throwing strikes," Waseca coach Kelvin Nelson said after the games. "On the mound, we just struggled to consistently find the strike zone and it showed. We gave up too many free bases that lead to too many runs and that leads to your guys loosing focus [on defense] and that leads to errors. It all just starts with the pitching and just attacking the zone. We didn't do a very good job today."
The Waseca pitchers allowed 23 walks and hit three other batters while the defense committed nine errors over the course of the two games. That level of mistake-making will prove costly against a team of Marshall's caliber. Nelson's advice to his squad after the day's action was to simply move on and focus on getting better each day the rest of the season.
"We just have to forget about it. It's done. There's nothing we can do [now]," Nelson said. "This is probably one of the best teams we'll play all year. Stinks that we play them so early because, like I told the guys, 'They didn't earn those runs. We gave it to them.' If we are doing what we're supposed to, throwing strikes, it's a whole different ball game."
The Bluejays' struggles also extended to the plate, where they only registered four hits combined between the two contests, two coming off the bat of Payton Garza. Still, Nelson isn't overly concerned about his team's offensive output.
"[W]e'll get there. It's still early. We just have to tighten up our swings a bit and figure out the zone."
Waseca will have the opportunity to move on quickly as they will face off against the New Ulm Eagles on Tuesday, April 20. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Tink Larson Field.