Baseball
NRHEG 12, Bethlehem Academy 2, F/6
The Panthers scored all 12 of their runs in the top of the sixth inning to take down the Cardinals Monday night.
Daxter Lee once again led NRHEG at the plate, going 3-for-4 on the night and driving in two runs. Kordell Schlaak (2-for-3) and Nick Staloch (1-for-4) also plated two Panther runners apiece.
Alex Dobberstein started on the mound for NRHEG, pitching four and two-thirds innings, striking out four and allowing two earned runs. Clay Stenzel picked up the win, pitching the rest of the game and striking out three.
Track and field
JWP meet
The JWP boys and girls track teams each finished in second place overall during their first action in nearly two years.
"It was surreal to be back!" JWP track and field coach Jessica Keenan said. "Easing back into the swing of things was our first order of business. It was very fun to see athletes in their track debuts, and several athletes with career PRs even with a year hiatus. Field events ran differently than they had in the past, with individual teams having their own times to complete their attempts, but overall it was nice to finally start feeling 'normal' and having track meets again. As 8th grader Lilly Strauss said after her very first 4x100, 'That was really fun!'...I look forward to continuing the season with these awesome athletes."
Keenan's squad dominated the relay events, with the boys claiming the top spot in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 while the girls won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800. In the individual events, Claire Adams (300-meter hurdles and triple jump), Ashlin Keyes (400-meter), Lauren Dimler (long jump), Jacob Cahill (pole vault) and Michael Vanravenhorst (triple jump) earned first place finishes.