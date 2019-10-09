The Waseca girls soccer team inched out a close 1-0 win over the St. Peter Saints this past Thursday.
"We faced a team made up of eight seniors with a team made up of sophomores and when the substance of your essence is made up of heart, desire, spirit and courage nothing and no one can stop you," coach JD Delgado said.
Gabriela Rodriguez who has had a stellar junior season continued that this game and found the back of the net to score of the only goal of the game.
"The defense played masterfully, the midfield was elegant. The forwards were methodical and conclusive," Delgado said.
The girls will play in their section play-in round on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. on the road at New Ulm who they have lost to twice this season.