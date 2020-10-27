Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton had to adjust on the fly Tuesday but once it had all the changes in place, the Bulldogs looked good in a 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-18 victory over Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial in Janesville.
JWP (3-2) snapped a two-match losing streak and put together an impressive fourth set to close out the Knights.
LCWM hung around late in sets mostly due errors by the Bulldogs as serving and hitting errors piled up at the wrong time. But JWP’s plan of attacking down the left side line eventually paid off.
“When their setter was in the front row, I talked to Alexa (Cords) about getting over top of her and hitting in the spots that she couldn’t block in because all the other spots had such a big block on,” said Bulldogs junior setter Mara Richardson. “That’s what we did.”
Cords finished with a team-high 10 digs hitting from the left side while Richardson tallied 23 assists. Junior Claire Adams also added 23 assists.
The Knights’ offense posed a challenge for JWP to defend at first but it eventually started to recognize where LCWM’s hitters tended to go.
“This offense that we had here wasn’t the hardest hitting that we’ve seen where we’ve been playing Cleveland and Alden-Conger, who hit really hard,” Bulldogs head coach Jessica Kennan said. “Also, we weren’t used to having to move to get there. The moving was an adjustment. They slowly figured it out, but it’s something we need to work on.”
The Knights (3-2) mixed in plenty of tips early when they found a hole between JWP’s block and backrow but the Bulldogs started to eliminate that gap by the third and fourth sets.
Junior libero Andra Armstrong finished with 19 digs to lead the team and added three aces from the service line. Adams led the team with five aces, which included three consecutive aces in the third set.
JWP jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set and never let LCWM get closer than four points in the decisive set.
“We told them to go heavy on the outside because their block on the right side was so strong with their outside, whereas their setter and their outside weren’t necessarily the strongest blockers so that’s where we kind of had the open court,” Kennan said.
Sophomore Jessa Westphal and junior Sydney Gahlon had seven kills while Richardson added eight kills as she mixed in some quick sets to catch the Knights off-guard.
“We tried to run a quicker offense because their block was so big,” Richardson said. “Most of the time all I did was push it to the outside because that’s where we were hitting hard from.”
The Bulldogs will face Martin County West Thursday in Trimont.