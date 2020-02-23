New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva advanced one wrestler to the state meet and finished with nine placewinners Friday at the Section 2A meet.
Ralph Roesler won a section title at 170 pounds when he beat Maple River’s No. 4-ranked Wyatt Simon 7-5, avenging a loss earlier in the season to Simon.
Panthers head coach Shawn Larson came away impressed with his team’s performance as it was one of the best in recent history.
“We outplaced our seeds at six weights,” Larson said. “I felt that we were as prepared as we could be, as we wrestled with great intensity and pace. We were able to avenge losses we had from earlier in the year, and we gave ourselves chances to win in every match.”
Nikolas Petsinger at 120 pounds and Clay Stenzel at 132 pounds each finished in third place. Petsinger pinned Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Kiefer Olson in 3 minutes, 37 seconds while Stenzel pinned Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial’s Tucker Wills in 1:41.
Agro Gushwa at 145 pounds and Thor Routh at 152 finished fourth after dropping their third-place matches. Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Bray Olson pinned Gushwa in 1:24. Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Jaedin Johnson defeated NRHEG’s Thor Routh by fall in 2:41.
Andrew Reich beat Le Sueur-Henderson’s Tommy Gupton 4-0 at 138 pounds to finish fifth. NRHEG’s Max Seltun pinned Waterville-Elysian-Morristown/Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton’s Sam Carlson in 3:11 for fifth place and Makota Misgen claimed fifth place at 220 pound after beating United South Central’s Masyn Elvebak by forfeit.
Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Logan Meyers defeated NRHEG’s Connor Okland 12-10 for fifth place at 182 pounds.
The Class A state meet begins Friday at 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.