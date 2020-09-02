Waseca showed off a finishing flair Tuesday in a 7-0 win over Mankato Loyola in Waseca.
Senior Christian Arreguin scored three times for the Bluejays (2-0) while seniors Brandon Lopez, Sage Lang, John Robbins and Luke Osweiler added goals.
Arreguin scored twice in the first half to give Waseca a 2-0 lead at the break. Arreguin found the lower left corner on a breakaway opportunity 7 minutes, 22 seconds into the game. He added his second goal in the 35th minute after he collected a rebound from a header that hit the crossbar.
“He spends a lot of his time passing so it was good to see him score,” Osweiler said.
The Bluejays finished with a 9-2 shots on goal advantage in the first half before pouring it on in the second half.
“We tried to make an adjustment at halftime to exploit our speed on the wings and they executed the game plan very well,” Waseca head coach Terry Nafe said. “We found space and broke them down, especially as they got tired.”
Lang added a breakaway goal 6:33 into the second half and then Arreguin turned in a fantastic finish with a left-footed rocket from the top of the 18-yard box that found the upper corner of the net in the 54th minute.
Lopez made it 5-0 in the 65th minute after playing a give-and-go with Lang.
“Our three seniors up front: Christian, Brandon and Sage -- they’re so skilled,” Nafe said. “They’ve played together for so long they just have a feel for wherever each is going to be.”
Osweiler got into the act with a goal in the 69th minute after a tremendous run of around 80 yards that started in Waseca’s defensive third. It marked just the second career varsity goal for Osweiler, who plays as the left back defender.
“It really surprised me seeing him finish it,” Arreguin said. “Not that he’s not a great player, I rarely see him up there and when he is, it’s magical. I like seeing him play.”
Senior John Robbins capped the scoring with a goal in the final five minutes.
The bounty of goals made up for a night of missed opportunities last Friday against Fairmont in a 3-0 win.
“We created a lot of really good goal-scoring opportunities,” Nafe said. “A lot like the first half (Tuesday), we just had trouble finishing. We didn’t finish like we did (Tuesday.”
The Bluejays grabbed a 1-0 lead at halftime and got goals from Lang, Lopez and Robbins in the win.
Waseca faces Marshall Sept. 11 in Waseca.