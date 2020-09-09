Waseca picked up its first win of the season Tuesday with a 5-2 victory over New Ulm in New Ulm.
The Bluejays (1-4) swept doubles play and got two wins in singles for the victory.
Senior Tanika Johnson and Emily Farley needed a tiebreaker at No. 1 doubles but came up with a 6-4, 5-7, 10-6 win over Eagles juniors Emily Guggisberg and Maddi O’Connor.
Junior Nicola DeJager and sophomore Miranda Breck cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 2 doubles against Makenna Simpson and Gracelyn Nesje.
Sophomore Grace Lapides and junior Jewel Paulson completed the sweep in doubles with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Alex Vigil and Marissa Tolesco.
Waseca sophomore Sarah Robbins gave her team 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 2 singles and Bluejays senior Brooke Hayes delivered a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 4 singles.
Sophomore CeCe Huttemier lost a close match at No. 1 singles to Makiah Otto 6-4, 6-3 while junior Hannah Berndt fell 7-6 (3), 6-0 at No. 3 singles to Malia Emerson.
Waseca faces River Valley Thursday in Sleepy Eye at 4:30 p.m.