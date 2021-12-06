COACHES
Head coach: Chris Storey, 9th year
Assistant coach: Brad Dushaw, 7th year
ROSTER
Talen Cliff, 10, Forward
Charlie Cariveau, 10, Defenseman
Leo Harguth, 11, Forward
Kyle Ahlschlager, 11, Forward
Keaton Roeker, 10, Forward
Jarrett Ahlschlager, 12, Defenseman
Seth Eaton, 10, Forward
Solomon Wilson, 9, Forward
Griffin Krautkramer, 11, Forward
Gavan George, 11, Forward
Lucas Groll, 9, Defenseman
Armando Balderas, 10, Forward
Ryan Zimmerman, 12, Defenseman
Derek Gustafson, 9 Goaltender
Preston Miller, 10, Defenseman
Brayden Hesch-Priem, 9, Forward
Max Neaves, 11 F, Forward
Eli Wetzel, 11 Goaltender
KEY PLAYERS
Kyle Ahlschlager — Top line winger, was at the top of the state rankings in every scoring category in his sophomore campaign last season.
Jarrett Ahlschlager — Top returning defenseman. Our most physical presence on the ice.
Griffin Krautkramer — Very dependable center. Brings a complete game to the rink every day.
PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Brayden Hesch-Priem — A freshman forward who shows speed and goal scoring capability.
Lucas Groll — A freshman defenseman who is crafty and moves the puck effortlessly.
2020-21 RECAP
Big South Conference: 3rd place, 10-5 record.
Section 1A seeding: 8th.
2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are a young team with two seniors, but we are a program that always competes hard until the season finale. You can expect that whoever plays us in the playoffs will have their hands full.
COMPETITION
We should be somewhere in the middle of the conference this season and will fight for a home play-in game in the section. Conference favorites are Windom and New Ulm. Section favorites are Northfield and New Prague.