Waseca defenseman Preston Miller (31) is one of six sophomores on the Bluejays roster heading into the 2021-22 season. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Chris Storey, 9th year

Assistant coach: Brad Dushaw, 7th year

ROSTER

Talen Cliff, 10, Forward

Charlie Cariveau, 10, Defenseman

Leo Harguth, 11, Forward

Kyle Ahlschlager, 11, Forward

Keaton Roeker, 10, Forward

Jarrett Ahlschlager, 12, Defenseman

Seth Eaton, 10, Forward

Solomon Wilson, 9, Forward

Griffin Krautkramer, 11, Forward

Gavan George, 11, Forward

Lucas Groll, 9, Defenseman

Armando Balderas, 10, Forward

Ryan Zimmerman, 12, Defenseman

Derek Gustafson, 9 Goaltender

Preston Miller, 10, Defenseman

Brayden Hesch-Priem, 9, Forward

Max Neaves, 11 F, Forward

Eli Wetzel, 11 Goaltender

KEY PLAYERS

Kyle Ahlschlager — Top line winger, was at the top of the state rankings in every scoring category in his sophomore campaign last season.

Jarrett Ahlschlager — Top returning defenseman. Our most physical presence on the ice.

Griffin Krautkramer — Very dependable center. Brings a complete game to the rink every day.

PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON

Brayden Hesch-Priem — A freshman forward who shows speed and goal scoring capability.

Lucas Groll — A freshman defenseman who is crafty and moves the puck effortlessly.

2020-21 RECAP

Big South Conference: 3rd place, 10-5 record.

Section 1A seeding: 8th.

2021-2022 SEASON OUTLOOK

We are a young team with two seniors, but we are a program that always competes hard until the season finale. You can expect that whoever plays us in the playoffs will have their hands full.

COMPETITION

We should be somewhere in the middle of the conference this season and will fight for a home play-in game in the section. Conference favorites are Windom and New Ulm. Section favorites are Northfield and New Prague.

