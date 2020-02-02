Waseca finished fifth with 113.5 points Saturday at the 12-team Rochester Century Panther Invite in Rochester.
Class 2A No. 1-ranked Mason Gelhoff took second at 113 pounds after falling in the championship match to Simley’s No. 3-ranked Reid Nelson 3-1.
Kaden Johnson captured fifth place at 103 pounds with a 29 second pin of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva’s Annabelle Petsinger.
Luke Osweiler finished fourth at 120 pounds for the Bluejays after he injury defaulted to Simley’s Kaden Schrandt.
Oliver O’Brien took second place at 126 pounds after he fell to Simley’s No. 1-ranked Chase DeBlaere by fall in 1:46.
Blake Wendland captured fourth place at 152 pounds after losing by major decision 21-7 to LaCrosse Aquinas’ Riley Klar.
Peyton Garza took fifth at 160 pounds following a pin of Lakeville North’s Enrique Merli in 3:23.
Daniel Kuhns finished sixth at 182 pounds after losing by fall in 1:07 to LaCrosse Aquinas’ Ashton Hollett.
Waseca’s Peyten Haack took sixth at 220 pounds after dropping a 4-2 decision to Lakeville North’s Brady Redenbaugh.
Jacob Hertzog, ranked fifth at 285 in Class 2A, placed sixth after injury defaulting in the fifth-place match.
NRHEG captures third at Rochester Century
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva put together one of its best performances of the season to eke out a third-place finish at the Rochester Century Panther Invite.
The Panthers finished with 127 points and edged out Lakeville North for third place by half a point. Simley won the meet with 333.5 points and LaCrosse Aquinas finished second with 196 points.
Nine wrestlers placed for NRHEG with Andrew Reich (138), Ralph Roesler (170) and Conner Okland (182) each finishing third in their weight classes. Reich and Okland pinned their opponents in three of their matches.
“We demonstrated a high level of aggressiveness all day and we wore our opponents down in most of our matches,” Panthers head coach Shawn Larson said. “We could not ask more out of our wrestlers who show improvement each time out.”
Clay Stenzel placed fourth at 132 pounds after falling 4-3 to Simley’s James Diaz Lopez.
Nikolas Petsinger won his fifth-place match at 120 pounds with a fall against Lakeville North’s Aidan Johnson. Agro Gushwa won fifth place at 145 pounds by injury default against Burnsville’s Matt Gerner and Thor Routh took fifth at 152 pounds by pinning White Bear Lake’s Jack Longfellow in three minutes.
Annabelle Petsinger took sixth at 106 pounds as did Parker Bunn at 113 pounds.
“We have one more week for us to continue improving before we can hopefully take this level of performance to the Section 2A tournaments,” Larson said.
NRHEG has a quadrangular Thursday at 5 p.m. in Wells against United South Central, St. Clair and Norwood Young America.