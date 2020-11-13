Waseca bounced back Thursday to snap a two-match skid by beating Blue Earth Area 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 in Blue Earth.
The Bluejays (3-6, 3-4 Big South) swept the season series with the Buccaneers (1-5, 1-5 Big South) after defeating them 3-0 Oct. 29 in Waseca.
Waseca senior Camryn McQuery led the Bluejays with 11 kills and Audrey Williams added eight. Both also finished with six digs. Avery Madsen finished with three blocks to lead the team and had two ace serves.
Senior setter Megan Nelson finished with 20 assists and junior setter Sophie Potter had 10.
Waseca faces Fairmont (1-4, 1-4 Big South) Tuesday in the regular season finale at 7:30 p.m. in Waseca.