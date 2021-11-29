After snapping a long losing streak, the Bluejays had a chance to record their first set of back-to-back wins since the 2018-19 season.
Waseca ultimately fell 7-0 on its home ice to the visiting Windom Area Eagles behind first period woes and dropped to 1-3 on the season.
The Bluejays quickly fell behind to the Eagles, who opened up their scoring with three goals in a two and a half minute stretch and ended things with a fourth goal in the final minute of the period.
Windom tallied two more goals in the second period and closed things out with a quick goal in the third period to cement its 7-0 lead over Waseca.
One of the things the Bluejays had trouble with was getting consistent pressure down in the offensive zone as compared to the Eagles.
Waseca recorded 12 total shots through the three periods, which included five in the first and second, as well as two in the third. The Eagles recorded 13 in the first, 17 in the second and seven in the third.
The Bluejays also had four separate power play opportunities, but weren’t able to capitalize on any of them.
After giving junior Alicia Kelly the start between the pipes against Worthington, Waseca turned back to seventh grader Ilamay Draheim for the start against the Eagles. She recorded 30 saves on the 37 shots that she faced and posted a .811 save percentage.
Waseca will look to bounce back at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday when the Bluejays travel to face a 1-4 Red Wing team.