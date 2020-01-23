On Tuesday evening the Waseca Bluejays wrestling team traveled to St. James Area where they handily defeated them 55-18. They also went up against Pipestone who they beat 48-27 and lastly they made easy work of Madelia/Truman who they defeated 84-0.
“As the evening started the wrestlers had one goal in mind, Let’s win! If we could will all three duals to make our team 10-2 on the season that would be great,” head coach Jake Janike said. “The wrestlers and I had talked about that possibility. They knew however, that they would have to wrestle their best and give it their all as these teams were not going to give up any points to us without earning them.”
The Bluejays have to meets remaining before the Big South Championship that will take place on Feb. 7. Next Tuesday Waseca will host New Ulm at 7 p.m. and on Saturday Feb 1. they will compete at Rochester Century high school. The Bluejays are expected to compete against multiple schools at the Rochester meet which will include Winona Senior, NRHEG, White Bear Lake Area, Simley, Lakeville North, Fillmore Central, Aquinas, Burnsville and Minneapolis Roosevelt.
As for this past meet the Bluejays will look to take these wins and ride this momentum the rest of the season.
“All wrestlers were excited and ready to go. They went out and gave it a 110% and we as coaches could not be more proud of what these young men have accomplished thus far in our season,” Janike said.