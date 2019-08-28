The Bluejay girls soccer team has extended their winning streak to three straight games after defeating Faribault 5-0 at home Tuesday evening. The girls were able to put several shots on goal and had goals come from Carmen Miller, Katlyn Hyatt, Sydney Ludwig and two from Gabriela Rodriguez.
"During halftime we decided shooting wasn't working and chose to pass in front of the goalie to put it in and we slowly started to figure it out. Katlyn, Gabby, Sydney and Carmen were able to do so leading the Jays to a victory," coach JD Delgado said.
The girls will look to extend their winning streak and ride this momentum as they hit the road Friday to go up against Northfield at 4 p.m.