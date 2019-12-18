WASECA — The Waseca boys hockey team picked up a victory this past Thursday after a close 4-3 win over Windom.
The Bluejays scored early on in the game after senior Jack Rolling connected a pass to Ben Priebe and he was able to find the back of the net to put Waseca up 1-0. Windom tied the game up at the 9:06 mark as Kyle Espenson hit a pass to Wyatt Haugen who sent the puck over to Zach Espenson. Espenson slotted a shot toward the goal which got past the Waseca goalie to knot things up at one apiece.
Windom struck early in the second period for the only goal of the period as Brady Espenson hit Kyle Espenson with a pass who slapped in a shot to help put Windom up 2-1. Waseca scored a little over five minutes into the third period to tie the game up at two apiece after an unassisted goal from Kyle Ahlschlager. Windom took another lead less than a minute later as Simon Pell sent a pass to Caleb Rivera who was able to send a shot pass the goalie which gave Windom a 3-2 lead in the third period.
Waseca kept on fighting and it paid dividends five minutes later as Ben Priebe received a pass from Tylor Nordquist and then sent the puck to Marcus Priebe who scored the Bluejays third goal of the game to tie it back up. With six minutes left in the game Nordquist scored the go-ahead game winning goal after receiving a pass from Ben Priebe that put Waseca up 4-3.
Waseca goalie Ben Diedrich had 31 saves on the night after 34 shots on goal while Windom goalie Dan Stubbe put together 35 saves after 39 shots on goal.
Waseca's next game will take place on Saturday as they host Kittson Central at 1 p.m.