Waseca surrendered a lot of shots Thursday to New Ulm in a 6-1 loss at Waseca Community Arena but most of those shots came from outside areas and that’s something the Bluejays can build on.
Waseca (1-22, 1-13 Big South) allowed 50 shots to the Eagles (18-7, 14-0 Big South) who captured the conference title. For the majority of the game those shots did not come from dangerous spots on the ice. Instead, New Ulm scored three of its goals from the right point.
“Defensively, our forwards got better at getting up to their points and blocking shots and also off of the faceoff they were getting to their positions,” Bluejays head coach Sarah Tollefson said. “Our defense was able to keep them outside and attack the puck in the corner and get the two girls that were in front of the net.”
The Eagles grabbed a 5-0 lead by the end of the first period with Ally Steffensmeier scoring three times. Julia Helget had a power-play goal 3 minutes, 38 seconds into the game before Steffensmeier scored the next three. Alexa Steffl added a goal at 13:44 while New Ulm finished with a 19-3 shot advantage.
Waseca responded early in the second period when freshman Cecelia Huttemier’s shot to the short side of the net trickled through 1:37 into the period to make it a 5-1 game.
The Eagles added a goal at 8:23 when McKenna Strong’s shot from the point found the net. New Ulm finished with 13 shots in the period while the Bluejays had four.
Waseca finished the game with eight shots on goal while freshman goalie Timothea Volkmer turned away 44 for the Bluejays.
“She was staying out of her net and she was making the rebounds go to the corners, which is something we’ve been working on with her,” Tollefson said.
Waseca closes out the regular season Saturday against Mankato West at Waseca Community Arena at 7:30 p.m.