The Lake Crystal Valley Alpine Ski team raced at Hyland Hills on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Minneapolis Alpine, Minneapolis Southwest, Minneapolis Washburn, Wayzata, Academy of Holy Angels, Mound/Westonka and Lake Crystal Valley were the participating teams.
For the boys, Brock Hansen (Maple River) led the team placing 11th with a combined race time of 40.33 seconds. Jack Richards (Lake Crystal) was 20th with a time of 41.55. Cale Hansen (Maple River) was 29th (42.97). Brody Wirtz (Waseca) was 35th (43.73). Braden Patterson (Waseca) had a time of 45.57, placing 46th. Deuce Strand (Waseca) was 58th. Rounding out the team was Max Wirtz (Waseca) in 76th place (58.49) and Noah Hunt in 91st place (73.52). There were 97 racers.
In the girls’ race, Lucy Richards (Lake Crystal) skied a time of 44.65, placing 16th. Grace Moeller (Lake Crystal) followed up placing 56th (55.96). Taitem Lund (Lake Crystal) skid off course delaying her time. She placed 91st (111.26). Paityn Lund didn’t finish the race due to equipment issues. There were 97 girls in the race.
LCV boys take 12th; girls 14th at Buck Hill
The team traveled to Buck Hill in Burnsville on Friday, Jan. 24 for an all-day invite. The boys’ team placed 12th out of 16 teams with a team combined time of 370 seconds. Richards was the lead scorer for the boys with a time of 51.62 seconds, placing 26th out of 117 racers. Hansen was in the second seed position and placed 44th (54.66). Wirtz, Patterson, and Strand placed 52nd, 66th and 73rd, respectively, with times of 55.54, 58.93 and 60.52. Hunt was 110th place (88.73) Wirtz was 115th (162.85) after losing a ski in his second run.
The LCV girls placed 14th overall. Lund was the team leader placing 26th with a combined run time of 55.48. Richards was 36th (57.42), Taitem Lund was 78th (70.47) and Grace Moeller was 80th (70.84).