COACHES
Head coaches: Troy Stehr, ninth year, and Adam Roesler, 17th year
Assistant coaches: Mike Richards and Trent Gunsolus
KEY WRESTLERS
Tucker Rients, senior — Rients has been a constant producer in the lighter weights. He finished sixth at sections wrestling at 126 pounds and earned all-conference honorable mention honors.
Jaxson James, senior — James led WEM/JWP with a fourth-place finish at sections at 160 pounds and was third on the team with 12 wins.
Jacob Karsten, senior — Karsten returns at heavyweight where he finished sixth at sections last season.
KEEP AN EYE ON
Brant Melchert, senior — Melchert was 14-11 last year but was unable to compete at sections. He at 220 pounds pairs well with Karsten to provide stability at the end of dual meets.
Ethan Rider, junior — Rider led WEM/JWP with a 15-11 record and took eighth place at sections at 132 pounds.
Jaden Taylor, senior — Taylor missed most of last season due to injury, but he'll seek a trip to state after coming close in 2018 with a third-place section finish at 195 pounds.
MOVED ON
Dalton Klampe — Klampe finished sixth at sections at 152 pounds and was WEM/JWP's representative for the all-conference sportsmanship award.
Donald Carlson — Carlson finished sixth at sections at 195 pounds and was asked to take on a bigger role in the lineup with Taylor's injury.
SEASON OUTLOOK
WEM/JWP finished 3-18 overall and 1-4 in the Gopher Valley Conference. Due to injuries and a thin roster, dual wins were tough to come by. Improvement is expected thanks to a healthy Taylor and a hungry Melchert. Maple River went unbeaten in conference and is gunning for its fifth straight title. Perennial state power Kenyon-Wanamingo is the favorite to return to state out of Section 2A.
COACHSPEAK
"We had a tough season last year and had difficulty keeping a consistent lineup throughout the season. Our focus this season is to make sure that we are doing the little things right. Our kids have set goals to make improvements in the classroom as well as in the wrestling room and hopefully we’ll make big strides in both areas from last year." - Troy Stehr
BY THE NUMBERS
5 — Based on win totals, the Grizzlies return their top five wrestlers this season.