The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs traveled to Cleveland for a Tuesday night volleyball match against the Clippers. JWP ultimately came up short in a hard fought battle, losing 3-1 (25-19, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23), and are now 1-1 after the loss.
Senior setter/right-side hitter Mara Richardson led the Bulldogs with 15 assists while recording eight digs, two aces, and five kills. Senior setter/right-side hitter Claire Adams finished second on the team with 12 assists and added seven digs, six kills and two blocks.
Junior middle hitter Jessa Westphal led JWP with eight kills while adding five digs and two blocks. Senior middle hitter Alexa Cords added five kills and four digs.
Senior Outside Sydney Gahlon with 11 digs, 2 ace serves, and 4 kills.
Senior libero Andra Armstrong led the Bulldogs with 18 digs and a service ace. Sophomore defensive specialist Lexie Dahlberg was second on the team with 17 digs and added a service ace of her own.
JWP will return to the court Thursday, Sep. 2, with a road match against Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial which is scheduled to begin at 7:15 p.m.