ZUMBROTA — The Waseca cross county team competed at the Zumbrota golf course on Thursday where the girls team brought home a first-place finish and the boys team finished in second place.
Freshman Ella Dufault finished in second place overall with a time of 18:22 and senior Eli Johannsen took third place individually clocking in at 17:07.
The team competed against Byron public schools, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Goodhue, Hayfield, Pacelli, Pine Island, Rochester Lourdes and Wabasha-Kellogg.
Seventh grader Callie Dufault finished in sixth overall with a time of 20:16. Evelyn O'Brien was the third Waseca runner to finish for the girls team recording a time of 21:29 and sophomore Cora McCabe finished behind her with a time of 22:03. Junior Clarissa Mairs round out the top 20 runners as she put together a time of 22:26. Sophomore Alayna Akers timed in at 22:37 for 23rd place and Lilly Halla was hot on her heels as she took 24th place with a time of 22:46.
In the boys race Matt Feldkamp was the first Bluejay runner to finish behind Johannsen with a time of 17:19 as he took ninth place overall. Sophomore Michael Adams was quick to finish behind him with a time of 17:28 and bringing home a 10th place finish. Junior Collin Dufault clocked in at 17:45 which was good enough to take 13th place. Seventh grader Isaac Feldkamp came in 17th with a time of 17:57 and junior Brody Wirtz finished right behind him in 18th recording a time of 18:05. Senior Isaac Terrell brought up the rear of the group and time in at 18:11 for 19th place.
The team will host a home meet on Thursday where they will compete against Faribault, Jordan, Maple River, Medford, NRHEG, Tri-City United, United South Central, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Waseca Lakeside golf course.