Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton got open looks Monday against United South Central in Wells but the shots didn’t fall in a 65-45 loss.
The Bulldogs (9-11, 4-4 Valley) shot just 6-for-29 on 3-pointers for 21 percent as they battled the Rebels’ zone defense.
“We had a lot of open looks,” JWP head coach Nick James said. “They played a zone and packed it in. We didn’t knock them down.”
The Bulldogs shot 32 percent from the field and went 11-for-25 from the free throw line.
Kobe Weimert led the team with 16 points and Cole Gunderson added 10. Ben Schrom added seven while Dylan Rinehart had five points and five rebounds. JWP played without Landon Dimler, who missed the game due to injury.
The Bulldogs trailed 27-16 at halftime but couldn’t close the gap in the second half.
JWP faces St. Clair Friday at 7:15 p.m. in St. Clair.