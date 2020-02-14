Waseca picked up its third straight win Thursday after beating Belle Plaine 54-48 in Waseca.
Rachel Breck led the way for the Class 2A No. 12-ranked Bluejays (18-5, 8-1 Big South East) with 20 points and seven rebounds. Kloe Wadd, Hannah Potter and Gabriela Rodriguez each scored eight points. Potter finished with six rebounds and Wadd grabbed five.
Jaylen Stuck-Schmitz led the Class 2A No. 15-ranked Tigers (20-3, 12-0 Minnesota River) with 13 points. Leah Lenz and Lauren Johnson added 11 points each.
Waseca faces Blue Earth Area Friday in Waseca.