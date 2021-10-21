All season long, the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs struggled offensively and defensively to keep up with their opposition with multiple 30-point-plus losses filling their record, outside of a close 8-6 loss to Cleveland. In that stretch, the Bulldogs only scored in two games with 13 points against Fillmore Central and six against Cleveland.
However, the script was flipped Wednesday night, as the Bulldogs exploded for 46 points in their first win of the season in a 46-0 shutout over a struggling Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons team.
The difference maker was the Bulldogs ability to run the ball, as JWP’s offense only attempted one pass that went incomplete. Led on the ground by a three-headed monster of Austin Westphal, Ryder Thissen and Jack Cahill, the group put up 381 yards and all seven JWP touchdowns.
Westphal could be considered the leader of the three running backs, as he recorded 145 yards on 20 carries and four touchdowns, averaging 7.25 yards per carry.
Right behind him, Thissen popped off for 144 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries, which was good for an outstanding 10.29 yards per carry.
Cahill was closing in on 100 yards on the ground, but fell just short. He recorded 92 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries, which was good for 6.13 yards per carry.
Westphal scored the first three touchdowns of the game for the Bulldogs with the first coming from a 31-yard drive up the middle for the games first touchdown. In the following drive, Westphal punched the ball in from three yards out, then from seven yards out the following drive for three of his four touchdowns.
Thissen scored his lone touchdown to close out JWP’s final drive of the first half as he broke out to the right for a 10-yard run into the end zone.
Cahill scored his pair of touchdowns in both of JWP’s third quarter drives. He powered his way in on the goal line for his first touchdown and rumbled his way in from 5-yards out on his second score.
Westphal started the day and he ended the day for the Bulldogs. On the goal line in the fourth quarter, he punched the ball in from 2-yards out for JWP’s final score of the day.
The Bulldogs have seven drives total in the game and all three resulted in a rushing touchdown from either Westphal, Thissen or Cahill.
The AC/GE offense couldn’t match the production that JWP got out of its run game. Landon Mattson went 6-for-19 for 54 yards and two interceptions through the air. Ayden Sandsmark led the way on the ground with 10 carries for 22 yards and two fumbles.
What Karson Lindsay lacked in the Bulldogs pass game with his one attempt for an incompletion, he made up for on defense as he came down with both interceptions for the Bulldoogs.
Ty Melchior led the team with eight total tackles, Cole Schlueter had the lone solo sack and Kelton Erler had a team-high four passes defended. Cahill and Austin Quast teamed up for another sack.