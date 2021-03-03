Boys basketball
Waseca 74, St. Peter 51
Waseca 79, Marshall 67
The Waseca boys basketball team soundly defeated the Saints and Tigers over the weekend.
Kyreese Willingham led all scorers with 21 points to go along with seven rebounds and assists in the Bluejays win over St. Peter. Zach Hoehn added 20 points and Andrew Morgan, 13. Ryan Dufault notched a double-double with his 17 point, 11 assist performance.
Morgan (28 points, 12 rebounds, six assists) and Dufault (26, six, six) filled up the box score against Marshall with Matt Seberson (12) being the only other Bluejay to score in double figures. Willingham added seven points, six rebounds, and five assists.
NRHEG 78, Medford 53
The Panthers played arguably their most complete game of basketball in recent memory Friday night en route to defeating the Tigers (2-10, 2-7).
"Both halves we played well on both ends of the floor," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "I liked our energy at the start of the game and throughout the game the effort was top notch. I've been telling the boys if they ever put two halves together in a game and come out and play as hard as you can, good things will happen and tonight it did."
NRHEG's Daxter Lee led all scorers with a season-high 30 points, with Jack Olson (16) and Ashton Johnson (15) also scoring in double-figures. Jaxon Beck (6), Porter Peterson (5), Kordell Schlaak (4), and Benjamin Schoenrock (2) also scored for the Panthers.
Blooming Prairie 63, NRHEG 60
NRHEG dropped to 4-10 overall and 4-7 in Gopher Conference play following their loss to Blooming Prairie (6-7, 5-6) Tuesday night.
"First half didn't quite start the best for us as we got down around 9-3 about six or so minutes into the game," NRHEG coach Isaiah Lundberg said. "Offensively, we did pick it up a bit as the half went on and did some good things, but just never got into a good flow I thought on that end. Defensively, we had some good minutes in stretches and credit to [Blooming Prairie] for moving the ball and they got open looks and made them."
The Panthers missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game to overtime.
Lee once again led NRHEG in scoring with 16 points. Johnson and Peterson were the two other Panthers to score in double-digits with 15 and 12, respectively. Olson (8), Schoenrock (5), and Beck also scored.
The Panthers return to the court on Friday against United South Central (5-6, 5-4).
Cleveland 70, JWP 41
The Clippers' (11-2, 9-2 Valley Conference) strong offensive attack was too much for the Bulldogs (4-9, 2-9) to overcome Monday night as JWP dropped their third game in a row.
Landon Dimler and Memphis James led JWP in scoring with 15 points each. Carson Lindsay (6), Jacob Cahill (2), Cody Quast (1), and Austin Westphal (1) also scored for the Bulldogs.
JWP returns to the court on Thursday against St. Clair (11-2, 8-2).
Girls basketball
Trinity Lutheran
Janesville's Trinity Lutheran A-squad girls basketball team took home the Minnesota Lutheran School state title for the first time since 1996 over the weekend, defeating Immanuel Shilo out of Lewiston in the championship game on a blocked shot. Claire Walz and Hope Dimmel led the team in scoring with 10 points each.
"Watching the team celebrate after the win was really fun to see...It's a memory they'll have for the rest of their lives," coach Chris Walz said of his team's win over the phone.
The team — comprised of sixth through eighth graders who have played together for the last five years — entered the tournament as the fourth overall seed; only the top eight Lutheran schools from the state are invited to participate in the tournament each year.
Unfortunately, Trinity Lutheran will not be able to continue their run at the national level as the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Crosby-Ironton 62, Waseca 61 OT
The Bluejays moved to 6-6 on the season after falling in heartbreaking fashion in overtime to the Rangers Saturday afternoon.
Brittany Draeger and Camryn McQuery led Waseca in scoring with 16 points apiece. Melady Renteria added 12.
The Bluejays Big South Conference game against St. Peter on Tuesday was postponed.
Blooming Prairie 59, NRHEG 39
The Awesome Blossoms (13-1, 10-0 Gopher Conference) simply overpowered the Panthers (4-10, 2-9) Tuesday night.
"We struggled defensively trying to contain [Megan Oswald] and [Anna Pauly] on the inside," NRHEG coach Onika Peterson said. "Blooming Prairie's defense is tough. They extended their guards so far out pushing our 3-point shooters off the line. When we would try to get it to the high-post or inside they would have their bigs underneath to protect the basket and clamp down. Overall, not the outcome we wanted but we will have to bounce back and prepare for USC on Friday."
Faith Nielsen led the Panthers in scoring with 14 points. Erin Jacobson (12), Kendall Johnson (8), Rhys Martin (3), and Sidney Schultz (2) also scored.
NRHEG returns to the court on Friday against United South Central (1-12, 0-11).
Blue Earth Area 61, JWP 24
Mara Richardson led JWP in scoring with 8 points. Emma Johnson (7), Claire Adams (5), Alexa Cords (2), Emily Bengston (1), and Dani Gerdts (1) also scored for the Bulldogs.
Blooming Prairie 67, JWP 35
The Bulldogs (1-10, 1-7 Valley Conference) challenged the Awesome Blossoms (12-1, 9-0 Gopher Conference) for much of the first half Monday night, fueled by strong perimeter shooting and stingy defense. JWP scored 18 points in the first half, all on 3-pointers, and forced Blooming Prairie to get most of their points on second-chance opportunities. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Awesome Blossoms were able to convert most of those chances and won running away in the second half.
"Blooming Prairie is one of the best teams that we're going to see all year...They're really and all-around good team," JWP coach Cory Jans said. "They've been in the same system for years and years and they work it really well. So, I mean, just in the that first half with how many bad shots we forced and how many times that had to have multiple looks at the basket before putting it in, there's a lot of good things [we can be proud of] defensively. Offensively, we moved the ball a lot better than we have in the past. I think we spread it around and we understood how to attack the defense a little more than we had. The biggest thing for us right now is just limiting our turnovers and trying to get more boards. That's something that we struggle with and something that we're going to be working on this week."
Claire Adams led JWP in scoring with 14, hitting all four of her 3-pointers in the first half. Emma Johnson (7), Mara Richardson (5), Dani Gerdts (3), Alex Cords (3), Faith Miller (2), and Emily Bengston (1) also scored for the Bulldogs.
JWP returns to action on Friday against Madelia (0-13, 0-10).
Boys hockey
Waseca 5, Worthington 2
The Bluejays scored three goals in the first period, including one by Charlie Huttemier less than one minute after puck drop. Huttemier would finish with a hat trick. Riley Forshee and Kyle Ahschlager would also score goals for Waseca while adding two assists each.
Highland Park 6, Waseca 3
Griffen Krautkramer got the scoring going early for the Bluejays, registering a goal of assist by Riley Forshee less than two minutes after puck drop. Forshee would reclaim the lead for Waseca with a goal halfway through the first period to make the score 2-1. However, four straight goals by Highland Park would ultimately put the game out of reach for Waseca. Kyle Ahlsclager added his state-leading 26th goal of the season off assist from Charlie Huttemier midway through the third period.
The Bluejays returned to their winning ways on Tuesday night, improving to 10-5 overall and 10-4 in the Big South Conference; they remain in second place in the conference table behind New Ulm (11-2, 11-0).
Worthington actually outshot Waseca 35-27 overall; however, strong goaltending by Ben Diedrich — who stopped 33 of the Trojans shot attempts — saved the game for the Bluejays. Ahlschlager led the team in points with 3 (one goal; two assists). Huttemier added two more goals to his season total and Krautkramer registered the Bluejays other two scores. Leo Harguth and Max Neaves contributed two assists each.
Waseca returns to the ice on Saturday for an important dual against New Ulm.
Girls hockey
Worthington 10, Waseca 3
The Bluejays scored three goals by three different girls in their loss to the Trojans. Madelyn Malecha opened the scoring for Waseca in the second period off assists from Katlyn Schuler and Jacquelyn Mathew. Schuler would add an unassisted goal early in the third period and Miranda Beck finished off the scoring for the night for the Bluejays off an assist by Jacklynn Jevning.
Worthington 8, Waseca 2
The Bluejays dropped to 0-13 overall and 0-12 in the Big South Conference following their second loss to the Trojans.
Waseca returns to the ice on Friday against Minnehaha United (8-5).
Wrestling
Waseca Triangular
St. Peter 45, Waseca 29
Tri City United 38, Waseca 33
Mason Gehloff (120) and Luke Osweiler (126), both of whom are ranked in the top 10 in Class 2A in their respective weight classes, were the only Bluejays to win both of their matches. Gehloff won both of his matches by fall, while Osweiler won against St. Peter by fall and Tri City United by 5-4 decision.
John Feely (106), Kaeden Johnson (113), Oliver O'Brien (138), and Buck Kuhns (220) won in their matches against St. Peter by fall.
New Ulm Triangular
Redwood Valley 42, Waseca 39
New Ulm Area 54, Waseca 22
Mason Gehloff (120) and Luke Osweiler (126) each picked up their 50th career pin at the varsity level during Waseca's duals Tuesday night. Both wrestlers went 2-0 on the night in which their team dropped to 11-15 overall.
Oliver O'Brien (138) and Christian Rodriguez (152) also won both of their matches with Buck Kuhns (220) adding the only other non-forfeit win for the Bluejays.
Waseca will wrap up their regular season on Saturday with a dual against Fairmont/Martin County West (19-1).
Gymnastics
New Ulm 137.225, Waseca 128.450
The Bluejays were ultimately unable to take down the Eagles last Thursday night, despite three of the top four all-around scores coming on behalf of Waseca.
Camryn Lynch (33.650), Jordan Hofmeister (32.150), and Emily Farley (31.350) finished second, third, and fourth overall, respectively, but Kayla Goblirsch of New Ulm's 36.325 combined with the Eagles taking fifth through eighth place was enough to give them the win.
Lynch finished second on the vault (8.650) — with Brooklyn Flatau (8.625) and Farley (8.550) finishing right behind — and first on the bars (8.350).
Skiing
Submission from Sharlie Hansen, Lake Crystal Valley alpine ski coach:
The Lake Crystal Valley ski team had their last regular season race on Friday, February 26th at Mount Kato. It was the Annual Wuk Fut race with Mankato West and Mankato East where racers can dress in costume and alumni racers are invited back to race once again. There were 48 boys and 25 girls in their respective races. Reid Hansen from Maple River, who is a 2017 alumni and coach for the team, placed 5th in the boy’s race with a combined time of 44.42. Cale Hansen (Maple River) was 7th with a time of 46.05. Brody Wirtz (Waseca) was 10th (46.61). Deuce Strand (Waseca) had a time of 46.68 and was 11th. Brock Hansen (Maple River) skid off course on his first run and placed 19th overall (49.56). Max Wirtz (Waseca) also struggled with gates and placed 42nd (1:11.43). Braden Patterson (Waseca) straddled a gate and was disqualified. In the girl’s race, Lucy Richards (Lake Crystal) was 4th overall with a time of 46.85. Taitem Lund (Lake Crystal) followed up placing 7th (54.71). Lexi Hansen, a 2019 Maple River alumni and team coach, was 9th (56.35). Grace Moeller (Lake Crystal) lost a ski in her second run and placed 21st overall (1:17.34).
The Alpine ski team finished second overall in their section tournament Wednesday afternoon with a score of 137. Defending state champion Lakeville South (192.5) took home gold.