The Minnesota State University, Mankato men's basketball team is hosting its inaugural community days for their players and have announced a Waseca Community Day during a home game against Bemidji State on Friday, Jan. 14.
The day will honor Waseca natives and brothers Kyreese and Malik Willingham.
The Mavericks are offering special ticket sales to those in the Waseca and greater Waseca communities to see two of the best to rep the Bluejays blue and gold.
Tickets for those in Waseca or the surrounding area can get adult tickets for $5 and youth tickets for $2.50 if they register the tickets online through www.msumavericks.com/waseca.
The Willingham brothers are carving out big roles for the Mavericks this season.
Malik, a sophomore guard, has started in all 13 games he’s played in this season and is averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 41.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.
Kyreese, a freshman guard, has played in all 14 games for the Mavericks and started the one game that Malik didn’t play in. As a freshman, Kyreese is averaging 6.0 PPG and 3.4 RPG.
As a team, MSU, Mankato sits at 10-4 overall and are 4-4 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) play. It’s coming off two straight wins over Dakota State and Concordia-St. Paul.
The Willingham brothers and the Mavericks go on the road to Minnesota Duluth on Friday and St. Cloud State on Saturday before they return home for Waseca Community Day on Jan. 14 against Bemidji State and Saturday against Minnesota Crookston.
Tipoff for the game against the Beavers is slated for 5:30 p.m. inside the Taylor Center in Mankato.